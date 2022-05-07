Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, May 7. Events that also took place on Friday, May 6 are listed under their respective sport.
BASEBALL
Bethany Christian sweeps SB Career Academy
It was two dominant victories for the Bruins over SBCA, winning game one 14-1 and game two 17-2. In game one, Jacoby Reinhardt and Ian McHugh combined to throw a no-hitter. Reinhardt had five RBIs in game one, then drove in four more in game two to give him nine total for the day. Bethany Christian improves to 7-7 overall and 5-1 in the Hoosier Plains Conference.
Westview 17, Goshen 4 (5 innings)
After Goshen scored two runs in the top of the first, Westview responded with 13 unanswered runs the next three innings to run away with a victory over the RedHawks. Jaxon Engle had four RBIs and Alec Titus three to power the Warrior offense, who improve to 7-5 with the win. Goshen is now 6-7 overall, with the loss snapping the RedHawks' five-game winning streak.
Wawasee 5, Mishawaka Marian 0
Kaleb Salazar pitched six strong innings, only allowing two hits to help lead the Warriors to a win over the Knights. Wawasee improves to 4-10 on the season with the victory.
Fairfield/Northridge/Jimtown triangular results:
- Jimtown 17, Northridge 3
- Northridge 5, Jimtown 2
- Fairfield 5, Jimtown 4
Updated record for Northridge is now 11-6, while Fairfield is 9-3.
Lakeland drops two in home invite
The Lakers lost a 6-1 decision to NECC foe Central Noble before losing 9-0 in the second contest to East Noble. John Glenn won the championship by beating East Noble and Central Noble by a combined score of 35-6. The two losses bring Lakeland's record to 3-11 overall and 0-6 in NECC games.
SOFTBALL
Concord, Lakeland split doubleheader
The Minutemen took game one 6-1, while the Lakers came back to win game two 6-4. Concord is now 10-6 on the season, while Lakeland is 4-10.
Edwardsburg sweeps Northridge
The Eddies from Michigan came to Middlebury and swept the Raiders in two games. The first one was a 10-2 win in 11 innings, while the second game was cut short after five innings and Edwardsburg ahead 11-2. The two losses give Northridge an 11-5 record now on the season.
Fairfield goes 0-3 in Cavemen Cancer Classic
The Falcons lost to the host Mishawaka Cavemen 9-5 in the first game, 3-2 to North Miami in the second contest and 8-7 to Bishop Dwenger in the finale. Fairfield is now 8-8 on the season following the tough day in Mishawaka.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield wins Angola Invitational
The Falcons had individual winners at all three singles positions and No. 2 doubles to dominate the Angola invite.
Bethany Christian wins Colonial Clash
The Bruins were team champions at the individual-styled setup of the girls tennis tournament at South Bend Clay High School.
From Friday: Northridge 3, Concord 2
The Raiders lost the first two matches of the contest, then rallied to win the final three to win in a match that was moved indoors to Eastlake Fitness in Elkhart. The win improves Northridge to 8-4 overall and 4-2 within the NLC, while Concord is now 4-6 overall and 3-3 in conference matches.
From Friday: Plymouth 5, Goshen 0
The RedHawks lost a NLC match against the Pilgrims that was moved inside to Culver Academies. Goshen is now 7-5 overall and 2-4 in NLC affairs.
From Friday: Homestead 3, Fairfield 2
The Falcons traveled all the way to Fort Wayne to play a state-ranked Spartans team, nearly knocking off the home team in the process. It ends up being the first loss of the season for Fairfield, who's now 8-1 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Full results from the Concord Invitational can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
TRACK AND FIELD
From Friday: Bethany Christian boys compete in John Glenn invite
The Bruins finished in sixth place out of eight teams competing at the event in Walkerton. The host Falcons won the team title.
Full results from the Goshen Girls Relays Saturday can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
