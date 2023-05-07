Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, May 6.
Note: the only track and field and boys golf contests on our schedule were covered by Goshen News reporters. We also covered the Goshen City FC soccer game. You can find those stories on our website, goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 4, Jimtown 3
In the first of three total games played at Fairfield Saturday, the home Falcons edged Jimtown. Fairfield scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Keegan Miller's double scoring Owen Garrison for the winning run.
Northridge 12, Jimtown 2 (5 innings)
In the second game of the day, Northridge scored 12 runs across the first two innings of the game to cruise to victory. Gavin Collins hit two doubles, while Jethro Hochstetler and Kaiden Miller had three RBIs each to power the Northridge offense. The two losses on the day drops Jimtown's record to 10-8.
Fairfield 4, Northridge 3
The Falcons then beat the Raiders by the same score they defeated Jimtown by to end the day. They also used a big sixth inning in this game as well, scoring all of their runs in the frame to pull off another comeback victory. It was once again Keegan Miller stepping up for the Falcons, as his RBI single put Fairfield ahead, 4-2. Jack Urbanski then drove in a run for Northridge in the top of the seventh, but a double play two batters later ended the Raiders' rally.
Fairfield is now 15-5 and Northridge 12-7 on the season.
Goshen 10, Wawasee 0 (5 innings)
Damian Castillo had three hits and scored three runs as the RedHawks picked up an NLC victory. Ryen Diaz threw a one-hitter to help Goshen improve to 7-10 (5-4 NLC). Wawasee is now 2-13 (1-7 NLC).
Westview 5, Mishawaka Marian 4
It was an impressive road victory for the Warriors, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to knock off a strong Knights team. Matty Mortrud was the hero, driving in the go-ahead run on an RBI single to score Scott Yoder. The win improves Westview's record to 11-6.
Elkhart sweeps Angola in doubleheader
It was two impressive wins for the Lions, winning the first game, 9-0, and the second one, 11-0. The latter was a historic victory for Elkhart coach Scott Rost, as it gave him 300 for his career. The 2023 Lions now have a record of 6-12.
ECA, Prairie Heights split doubleheader
In game one, the Eagles built a 9-2 lead through four innings before holding on for a 9-7 victory. Grayson Graham had two RBIs in the win for ECA.
In the second game, Prairie Heights won, 13-1. The split results leave ECA with a record of 5-3.
SB Adams 8, Concord 6
A close loss to the Eagles dropped the Minutemen's record to 1-16.
Culver Academies 8, NorthWood 2
CMA scored the final six runs of the game to leave Nappanee with a victory. The Panthers are now 7-11 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 7, Wawasee 6
Tyra Marcum picked up another Goshen softball program record, as her sacrifice fly in the sixth inning gave her 104 RBIs for her career, the most of any player in RedHawk history. That run also broke a 6-6 tie, helping her team pick up an NLC win over the Warriors. Goshen is now 9-7 (5-3 NLC) and Wawasee 11-7 (4-4 NLC) on the season.
Concord, Lakeland split doubleheader
The Lakers took the first game over the Minutemen, 4-0, with Concord then coming back in game two to win, 7-4. The split results leaves Concord now with a record of 6-13.
SB Adams 11, NorthWood 1 (6 innings)
A tough loss for the Panthers brings their record to 5-11 on the season.
Edwardsburg (Mi.) 18, Northridge 2 (4 innings)
The Raiders' four-game winning streak was snapped by the Eddies. Northridge now has a record of 6-12.
ECA drops two at Fremont Invitational
The Eagles lost to Southwood, 17-7, in the semifinal, then dropped the third-place game to host Fremont, 12-7. This brings ECA's record to 5-3 on the season.
Fairfield struggles at Mishawaka Tournament
The Falcons lost all three games it played in Mishawaka Saturday, losing 11-1 to Niles (Mi.), 10-9 to North Miami and 6-3 to the host Cavemen. The highlight of the day for Fairfield was Makenna Steele's two-homer, seven-RBI outing against North Miami. Fairfield's record is now 12-9.
Elkhart drops two to Huntington North
The Lions lost game one, 17-5, and game two, 11-0, in a doubleheader with the Vikings. Elkhart's record is now 2-15.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield first, Northridge third at Angola Invitational
The Falcons were tournament champions, while the Raiders placed third in the eight-school tournament. More detailed results were not made available as of 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Note: the South Bend Clay Invitational, which included local team Bethany Christian, was canceled due to court conditions.