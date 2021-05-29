Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here's a look at the prep scores from Saturday, May 29.

BASEBALL

Class 4A, Sectional 4 at Northridge - semifinals

  • Elkhart 8, Penn 5
  • Warsaw 3, Northridge 2
  • Monday's championship game: Elkhart vs. Warsaw, 11:00 a.m.
  • A full recap of the Warsaw-Northridge game can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.

Class 3A, Sectional 21 at Wawasee - semifinals

  • Wawasee 5, Jimtown 3
  • NorthWood 10, West Noble 0 (5 innings)
  • Monday's championship game: Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 11:00 a.m.
  • A full recap of both Saturday games can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.

Class 2A, Sectional 35 at Westview - semifinals

  • Central Noble 6, Bremen 2
  • Westview 2, Fairfield 0
  • Monday's championship game: Central Noble vs. Westview, 12:00 p.m.
  • A full recap of the Westview-Fairfield game can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.

Class 1A, Sectional 51 at Fremont - semifinals

  • Blackhawk Christian 10, Bethany Christian 2 - Bruins season ends with a 12-11 record
  • Fremont 10, Lakewood Park Christian 4
  • Monday's championship game: Blackhawk Christian vs. Fremont, 11:00 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 2A, Sectional 35 championship: Fairfield 4, Westview 2

The Falcons will host South Adams in a one-game regional Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. A full report from this game can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.

GIRLS TENNIS

Semistate at Homestead: Homestead 3, Northridge 2

A full recap of the match can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS GOLF

Warsaw wins own invitational

The Tigers won their own invite, shooting a 304 at Swan Lake GC. Area team placers were: NorthWood third with a 341, Lakeland fourth with a 345, Goshen fifth with a 346, Concord sixth with a 350, Wawasee 12th with a 382, Westview 13th with a 389 and Fairfield 14th with a 402.

