Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, May 27.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood season ends in semi-state
The Panthers' historic season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to No. 4 Fishers in a semi-state championship match at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. NorthWood finishes with a 17-2 record on the season, with its only losses coming against teams ranked in the top 20 of the coaches' poll. Individual match results from semi-state were:
No. 1 singles: Mischa Briggs def. Gabriella Umbower, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Isabelle Mokra def. Britton Jesse, 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Caroline Ober def. Tatum Evers, 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Emma Beehler/Cassandra Mauro def. Emery Porter/Amy Adams, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Madelyn Barron/Mereidth Ober def. Kaydence Dumka/Maddy Birk, 6-0, 6-1
SOFTBALL
Class 1A, Sectional 51 final: Fremont 13, Elkhart Christian 11
In what was a wild sectional championship game, Fremont scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to edge defending sectional-champion ECA. Chloe Herbster hit a home run and Brianna Ehninger had three RBIs in the loss for ECA, who sees its season end with a record of 10-9.
BASEBALL
Class 2A, Sectional 38 semifinals at Westview: Westview 12, Eastside 9; Central Noble 6, Whitko 3
It will be an all-NECC championship game in Sectional 38 after Westview and Central Noble prevailed in semifinal games Saturday.
The first contest of the day saw the Warriors jump out to an 8-0 lead over the Blazers, only for Eastside to score nine unanswered to take a 9-8 lead. Westview regained control of the game with two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Both Jaxon and Max Engle had three RBIs each, while Mason Wire drove in two to lead the Warriors' attack. Central Noble then broke a 2-2 tie late, going onto eliminate Whitko.
The championship game between Westview (17-8) and Central Noble (15-10) will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Westview High School.
Jimtown loses in Class 3A, Sectional 19 semifinals
The Jimmies' season came to an end with a 9-3 loss to South Bend St. Joseph Saturday afternoon. Jimtown's final record sits at 17-10. The Indians will play host Mishawaka Marian in the title game Monday afternoon.
Class 3A, Sectional 22 semifinals at NorthWood: East Noble 10, Lakeland 0; Fairfield 14, NorthWood 2
Full report on the Fairfield-NorthWood game can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
Class 4A, Sectional 4 semifinals at Northridge: Penn 1, Northridge 0; Goshen 4, Elkhart 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
UNIFIED TRACK
Elkhart finishes third at Kokomo regional
The Lions unified track team advanced to the state meet by finishing third at the Kokomo regional Saturday afternoon. The top six teams from each of the two regionals advance to the state championship meet, which is held on Saturday, June 3 at IU-Bloomington.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge wins Warsaw Invitational
The Raiders shot a 315 to win the tournament at Stonehenge GC. Brock Reschly was medalist for a second-straight week at an 18-hole tournament, shooting a 71. Conner Hochstetler shot a personal-best 73 as well for Northridge. Also, Westview's Silas Haarer shot a 74 to help Westview finish with a 354, Wawasee shot a 340, Elkhart a 347, NorthWood a 350 and Concord a 390 amongst other area schools competing at the event.