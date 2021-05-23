Here's a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, May 22.
BASEBALL
Goshen 15, Jimtown 11
The RedHawks scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to nab a Senior Day win over the Jimmies at Phend Field. Noah Alford had the go-ahead RBI base hit as Goshen finishes the regular season with a 15-13 record.
Lakeland 15, Wawasee 14 (8 innings)
The Lakers erased a seven-run deficit in the final two innings, then won on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Clinton Bowers in extras. Lakeland finishes the regular season with a 6-20 record, while Wawasee is 15-12. These two teams will meet again in a Class 3A, Sectional 21 opening round game Thursday at Wawasee.
West Noble wins Reinbold Classic
It took almost two months, but the Chargers finally picked up their first win of the season at the Reinbold Classic. They followed up a 10-8 win over Lacrosse by beating the host South Bend Clay Colonials, 23-1, to win the tournament title. West Noble enters the postseason with a 2-21 record.
Fairfield goes 1-1 in Wabash Tournament
The Falcons lost to the hosts, 10-9, before coming back in the second game and beating Northfield, 10-5. Fairfield is 9-13 and has two regular season games left: Monday vs. Bethany Christian, and Tuesday vs. Fremont.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield splits doubleheader with South Bend Clay
Clay won the first game, 4-0, with the Falcons winning game two by a 5-0 score. Fairfield enters the Class 2A postseason with a 22-4 record.
Northridge splits doubleheader with Fort Wayne Carroll
The Raiders went on the road to Fort Wayne, winning the first game 3-2 before falling 6-4 in the second contest. Northridge enters Class 4A postseason play with a 23-3-1 record.
GIRLS TENNIS
Westview wins Sectional 46 title
Full report in Monday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS GOLF
Lakeland wins NECC Championship invite
Full report in Monday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
Warsaw wins NLC Championship invite
Full report in Monday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
