Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, May 21, which had many games postponed or canceled due to the weather.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 47 final: Concord 3, Elkhart 2
The Minutemen won its seventh sectional title in program history in dramatic fashion, losing the first two matches that were decided Saturday before winning the next three to secure the championship. The No. 1 doubles team of Gracie Westlake and Kate Steele won a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 thriller over the Elkhart duo of Jessica Dibley and Abby Wolschlager to close out the team win. Concord will now play Westview in the regional semifinals at Northridge on Tuesday.
Other match scores from Saturday were:
No. 1 singles: Adley Keim (E) def. Ari Mosquera Sanchez (C), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 singles: Jillian Hayward (E) def. Ester Williams (C), 6-1, 7-5.
No. 3 singles: Landry Schrock (C) def. Elise Walker (E), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
No. 2 doubles: Maggie Burkert/Addi May (C) def. Charlotte Myers/Raelee Pelletier (E), 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
BOYS GOLF
Lakeland wins NECC tournament championship
In a highly competitive battle, Lakeland shot a 322 to edge Westview (325) and Fairfield (326) to win the conference tournament at Zollner GC in Angola. Fairfield was the regular season NECC champ with an 11-0 dual match record. Lakeland's Tommy Curtis was the individual medalist Saturday with a 69.
Lakeland had three players make the all-conference team: Curtis, Nate Keil and Ben Keil. Westview had three: Silas Haarer, Wade Springer and Carl Miller. Fairfield had three, too: Brayden Miller, Miles Nine and Carter Kitson. West Noble added one in Brayden Bohde. All 10 finished in the top 15 of the tournament to earn the honors.
Note: full reaction and results from the NLC championship meet at Black Squirrel GC can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Doubleheader: Northridge 5, Fort Wayne Carroll 3; Carroll 13, Northridge 0
Grace Urbanski hit a walk-off two-run home run to lift the Raiders to a win in the first game of the doubleheader. The Chargers then overwhelmed Northridge in the second contest.
The Raiders will bring a 17-9 record into the postseason, which begins for them Monday in the sectional quarterfinals against Goshen at Warsaw High School.
Doubleheader: South Bend Riley 14, West Noble 0; Riley 12, West Noble 10
The Chargers dropped two games to the Wildcats. They are now 2-18 on the season.
BASEBALL
South Bend Clay 3, West Noble 0
This was supposed to be part of a bigger Reinebold Classic, but was shortened to one game between the Colonials and Chargers due to field conditions. West Noble enters the postseason with 3-20 record.