Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, May 20.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 46 final: Westview 4, East Noble 1
The Warriors won a fourth-straight sectional championship, knocking off the Knights to advance to regionals. The regional semifinals will be Tuesday at Northridge High School and feature matchups of Westview vs. NorthWood and Concord vs. Angola. The two winners will then face in the regional championship match Wednesday back at Northridge. Action begins at 5 p.m. both days.
Individual match results from Westview-East Noble were:
1 singles Paige Riegsecker WV over Bree Walmsley EN 6-4, 6-1
2 singles Madeline Stults WV over Sadie Potts EN 6-3, 6-1
3 singles Bailey Kenner WV over Brooke Lindsey EN 6-1, 6-2
1 doubles Ella Clark/Ava Brown WV over Ella Edwards/Maria Bona EN 6-1, 6-4
2 doubles Rylie Pasztor/Payton Quake EN over Ella Yoder/Jennifer Osorio-Luna 6-2, 6-4.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield runner-up at NECC Championship meet
Playing without its top player in sophomore Brayden Miller, the Falcons finished runner-up to Lakeland at the NECC tournament meet at Zollner GC. Fairfield shot a 341, with Lakeland winning with a team score of 325. Lakers senior Ben Keil was the medalist with a 3 under 68. Individual scores for Fairfield were Miles Nine and Andrew Miller with 83s, Carter Kitson 87, Jake Elliott 88 and Jasper Carl 89. Brayden Miller is currently playing in a junior USGA championship event in South Carolina.
Westview finished fourth with a 351. Silas Haarer shot a 73 to finish second individually. He was joined by Wade Springer's 83, Judson Hershberger's 98, Brett Springer's 98 and Bryan Yoder's 102.
West Noble had a team score of 398, placing 10th. Individual scores for the Chargers were Nevin Phares 93, Luke Schermerhorn 94, Isaac Mast 97, Blake Ewell 114 and Austin Cripe 123.
Full results from the invite can be found here.
Elkhart finishes fifth at NIC Championship meet
The Lions posted a team score of 343 to take fifth in the 12-school conference meet at Pretty Lake GC. Penn was the champion with a score of 310. Individual scores for Elkhart were Steven Webb 76 (fourth individually), Ben Miller 85, Will Cochrane 86, Nate Windy 96 and Gabe Kazmierczak 112. Jimtown finished 11th with a score of 422, with individual scores being Tatsu Gravender 93, Conner Watts 107, Connor McPhee 107 Payton Philips and Leighton Gingerich 117.
Northridge wins NLC Championship
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
UNIFIED TRACK
Elkhart wins sectional championship
The Lions combined to score 115 points, edging out second-place NorthWood by nine points to bring home the championship. In unified track, there are no individual advancers, rather they advance as teams. The top three teams in each sectional advance to regionals, meaning Penn will join Elkhart and NorthWood at the Kokomo regional this Saturday, May 27. Full results from the sectional can be found here.
BASEBALL
Fairfield wins Chris Rood Memorial Tournament
The Falcons defeated Northfield, 9-1, in the semifinal game, then beat the host Wabash Apaches, 2-0, in the championship. Michael Slabaugh went a combined 5-for-6 across the two games with three doubles and three RBIs. Fairfield is now an impressive 22-5 on the season and is scheduled to play two more regular season games before the postseason.
West Noble wins Reinebold Classic
The Chargers picked up a 6-2 win over Tri-Township in its first game, then knocked off the host South Bend Clay Colonials by a 3-2 score to bring home the team title. Brooks Rusard pitched a complete game in the first contest, with Winston Deel then doing the same thing in the title contest for West Noble. The Chargers are 5-16 going into Class 3A Sectional 22 action this week.
Concord wins ECA Invitational
The Minutemen beat the host Eagles, 11-3, in the semifinal contest before knocking off Blackhawk Christian, 13-1, in the championship game. ECA was able to bounce back to beat South Bend Riley in the third-place game, winning by a 7-5 score. The results leave Concord with a 6-20 record and ECA 9-7.
Goshen 3, Jimtown 1
The RedHawks scored two in the top of the seventh courtesy an RBI single from Quinn Shreiner-Landes and RBI groundout from Noah Alford. Thomas Castillo pitched a complete game for Goshen, striking out seven along the way to help the RedHawks improve to 13-12 on the season. Jimtown will now enter the postseason with a 16-9 mark.
Wawasee 5, Lakeland 3
Kaleb Salazar hit a sacrifice fly to give the Warriors the lead, then Kane Dukes had an RBI double to provide the insurance run to give Wawasee a win over Lakeland. Wawasee carries a 4-20 record into next week's Class 3A Sectional 22 tournament.
Culver Academy 2, Elkhart 1
The Lions lost a pitcher's duel to CMA, dropping its record to 9-17 on the season in the process.
SOFTBALL
Jimtown 4, Angola 1
The Jimmies ended its regular season on a high note with a victory over the Hornets. Jimtown's record is now 16-9.
South Bend Clay sweeps Fairfield in doubleheader
It was two close games between the Colonials and Falcons, with Clay winning the first game, 1-0 (11 innings) and the second contest 5-4. The two close losses gives Fairfield a record of 15-14 heading into the postseason.
East Noble sweeps Westview in doubleheader
The 16-6 game one and 7-5 game two loss drops Westview's record to 4-15 on the season.
FW Carroll 9, Northridge 3
The loss brings the Raiders' record to 9-16.
Calumet Christian 6, Elkhart Christian 5
The Eagles gave up three runs in the final two innings to lose a close one to Calumet. ECA's record is now 7-8.
UPSL SOCCER
Goshen City FC 1, Sueno FC 1
Goshen recorded its first draw of the season, earning one point in the standings against a solid Sueno team. Goshen's record is now 3-3-1. The result keeps GCFC in fifth place of the 11-team UPSL-Midwest Central division standings with three regular season matches remaining.