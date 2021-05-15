Here's a look at the prep scores from Saturday, May 15.
BASEBALL
Northridge 12, South Bend Riley 5
The Raiders picked up a win over the Wildcats to improved to 20-6 on the season.
Wawasee 16, West Noble 4
Parker Young had five RBI to pace the Warriors past the Chargers. Wawasee improves their record to 12-10, while the Chargers fall to 0-18.
Fairfield, Concord split doubleheader
Concord won the first game, 10-4, with Fairfield winning the second one, 17-12, in a doubleheader hosted by Concord. The host Minutemen are now 8-15-1, while the Falcons are 5-11.
East Noble sweeps Lakeland in doubleheader
The Lakers lost game one 10-8 and game two 7-2 to fall to 4-18 overall on the season.
Westview drops two at Culver tournament
The Warriors lost 4-2 to South Bend Adams and Tippecanoe Valley 9-7 in the Culver Academy tournament. Westview is now 5-13 on the season.
Prairie Heights sweeps Bethany Christian in doubleheader
The Panthers won game one 16-7 and game two 7-4 to send the Bruins to a 10-7 overall record on the season.
SOFTBALL
Westview wins Bremen invitational
The Warriors beat Culver Academies, 21-11, before knocking off the host Lions, 1-0, to win the invite. Westview is now 14-4 on the 2021 campaign.
Bethany Christian 15, Fort Wayne Canterbury 0
The Bruins cruised to a victory over Canterbury, improving to 6-4 in the process.
Concord goes 0-3 in South Bend Clay Tournament
The Minutemen lost to South Haven (MI) 13-6, Clay 6-4 and Andrean 11-4. Concord is now 8-14 overall on the season.
West Noble goes 2-1 at Queen of Diamonds Tournament
The Chargers beat Argos 15-3, lost to Northfield 10-2, then rallied in the second game to beat John Glenn, 16-10, over at LaVille High School. West Noble now sits as 12-6-1 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield wins NECC Tournament
Full story in Monday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge finishes fourth at Angola Invitational
In a loaded field featuring some of the best teams in the state, Northridge finished fourth out of 15 teams at Glendarin Hills Golf Club. The Raiders shot a team score of 324, with Tyler Frazier shooting a 75 to finish third individually. Guerin Catholic won with a 302, Westfield second with a 309 and Indianapolis Cathedral third with a 313.
Other local teams in the field were Concord (7th place, 353), Lakeland (8th, 367), Westview (9th, 382) and Fairfield (12th, 411). A total of 15 teams were in the field.
Goshen finishes second at CMA Invitational
The RedHawks shot a 306 on the Silver Course at Swan Lake Golf Club, finishing only behind Warsaw's 290. Goshen's Jackson Guipe had a career day, shooting a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors. The tournament was played under a four best-ball on each hole format.
Other local teams in the field were Wawasee (5th, 322) and NorthWood (7th, 326). A total of 12 teams were in the field.
TRACK AND FIELD
Results from the Hoosier Plains Conference meet at Oregon-Davis, featuring Bethany Christian, have not been made available yet. This story will be updated with those results once made available.
