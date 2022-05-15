Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, May 14.
BASEBALL
Northridge 6, Fremont 3
The Raiders picked up a non-conference road win over a solid Eagles team, improving to 14-7 overall in the process.
Fairfield sweeps DeKalb
The Falcons won a dramatic first game, beating the Barons 5-4 in eight innings. Casey Murray had a game-tying home run in the seventh inning and the go-ahead RBI double in the eighth to lead the Falcons to the win. Fairfield then won the second game 13-10 to improve its record to 14-4 on the season.
Prairie Heights wins two over Bethany Christian
The Panthers beat the Bruins 14-1 in game one and 9-5 in the second game, giving Bethany Christian a 7-12 overall record heading into the final week of the regular season.
East Noble takes two from Lakeland
The Lakers lost 10-0 in the first game and 7-1 in the second contest to bring its record to 5-15 on the year.
Culver Academies 5, Westview 1
The Warriors' seven game winning streak was snapped with a road loss to CMA. Westview is still 11-6 overall on the season.
Angola 12, West Noble 3
The Chargers are now 3-16 overall and 3-6 in NECC contests.
Warsaw beats Goshen twice
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 9, NorthWood 4
The Falcons picked up a non-conference victory over the Panthers to improve to improve to 11-9 on the season. NorthWood is now 8-12.
Westview, Bremen compete in Bremen Tournament
The Warriors crushed Culver Academies 22-1 in the first game they played on the day before dropping a 12-2 decision to Bremen in the second contest. Westview now has a record of 11-2.
Meanwhile, the Lakers lost both of their games, first 8-6 to Bremen and then 5-2 to Culver Academies. They are now 7-13 on the season.
West Noble goes 1-1 at Queen of Diamonds Tournament
West Noble was able to beat host LaVille 14-10 in the first game before losing to John Glenn 16-4 in the title game. The Chargers are now 2-14 on the season.
Concord goes 1-2 at South Bend Clay Classic
The Minutemen lost games to Andrean and Buchanan (MI), picking up a win over Mishawaka Marian in between the two losses in an all-day tournament in South Bend. They are now 12-11 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Concord 3, Elkhart 2
The Minutemen picked up a hard-fought win over the Lions to improve to 5-7 overall on the season.
NorthWood 4, Mishawaka Marian 1
It was a successful Senior Day for the Panthers, who picked up a win over the Knights to improve their record to 11-3 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Area teams compete in CMA Invitational
It was a loaded field for the Culver Military Academy Invitational Saturday, which was played at the Warren Golf Course on the campus of Notre Dame. Indianapolis Cathedral was the team champion with a score of 287, while Warsaw's Cal Hoskins was the medalist with a 67.
Among the area teams in the field were NorthWood, Wawasee and Goshen, who finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 16-team field. The low scorer for NorthWood was Earl Williams with a 75, Wawasee's was Myles Everingham and Vaughn Dyson at 81 and Goshen's was Jacob Moyer with a 78.
Note: the Angola Invitational, featuring many of our area teams, was canceled midway through the competition due to the weather.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
Bethany Christian hosts HPC meet
The Bruins hosted the six-school Hoosier Plains Conference meet, finishing second in the girls standings and third in the boys. On the girls' side, Kolette Kern won both the discus throw and shot put competitions for Bethany, while for the boys, Jesse Bontrager was a winner in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Elkhart Christian Academy was the overall girls team champ, while South Bend Trinity won the boys team title. A full list of winners can be found here.