Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, May 13.
Note: all girls tennis action scheduled for the day was either canceled or postponed. The NECC girls tennis tournament will now conclude Monday at Westview HS, while the Elkhart-Tippecanoe Valley and Bethany Christian-Triton matches were not played due to the weather.
BASEBALL
Northridge 6, Crown Point 5
The Raiders won in dramatic fashion, scoring all six runs in the bottom of the seventh. Gavin Collins hit a grand slam (his 10th homer of the season) to cut the deficit to 5-4. Then, with two outs and two runners on base, Murphy Zimmerman hit a two-RBI double, scoring Max Horner and Jethro Hochstetler to complete the comeback for the Raiders. Northridge is now 16-7 going into the final week of the regular season.
Jimtown 10, Oregon-Davis 0 (5 innings)
Beau Kaler had three hits, while Sam Garner pitched a one-hitter to lead the Jimmies to a win over the Bobcats. It would be the first of two games Jimtown would play on the day.
Elkhart Christian 6, LaVille 5
After giving up three runs in the top of the seventh, ECA countered with four of their own in the bottom half of the frame to win in walk-off fashion. Carter Hunt drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Preston Stutzman. The Eagles scored its first run of the inning when Stutzman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Grayson Graham then hit a single to drive in two more runs to tie the game.
Jimtown 13, Elkhart Christian 0 (5 innings)
After beating LaVille at home, ECA got on a bus and headed to Baugo to take on the Jimmies.
And after Garner pitched a one-hitter, his teammate, sophomore Ben McAlister, one-upped him by tossing a no-hitter in the win over the Eagles. Kaler's hot bat continued, as he hit a homer and had two RBIs in the win. The two victories on the day lift Jimtown's record to 14-8 on the season. ECA's split results gives them a record of 6-5.
Fairfield 5, Rochester 4
The Falcons knocked off the No. 8 (2A) Zebras in a primetime non-conference matchup in Benton. Cohen Yoder and Owen Garrison both hit doubles and had two RBIs in the game, backing up a complete-game pitching performance from Keegan Miller. Fairfield is now 18-5.
Wawasee 8, West Noble 2
Kameron Salazar struck out eight batters across 5 2/3rd innings pitched, adding two hit and three RBIs of his own at the plate to lift the Warriors to a win over the Chargers. Wawasee is now 2-18 and West Noble 3-14 on the season.
Westview 9, Goshen 0
Jaxon Engle and Matty Mortrud had two RBIs each to pace the Warriors to a victory over the RedHawks in Emma. Mason Wire and Kylen Bender combined for the pitching performance for Westview, allowing a combined four hits. Westview is now 14-7 and Goshen 9-12.
Mishawaka 4, NorthWood 2
The victory for Mishawaka clinched them the NLC championship. The loss brings NorthWood's record to 10-12 (6-6 NLC). The game was played at Four Winds Field in South Bend.
Prairie Heights 10, Bethany Christian 3
The Bruins couldn't keep up with the Panthers, bringing its record to 8-8 overall for the season.
SOFTBALL
Concord sweeps ECA in doubleheader
The Minutemen won game one, 19-5, then the second contest, 12-7, to take two from the Eagles. Allie Moss had five RBIs in the first victory for Concord, while the home team took advantage of 14 walks issued by Elkhart Christian pitchers in the second game. Concord is now 8-16 and ECA 5-6 on the season.
Elkhart, Churubusco split doubleheader
The Eagles beat the Lions, 11-7, in game one before Elkhart responded with a 13-3 victory in the second contest. The split results leaves Elkhart with a record of 5-18.
Note: full results of how Jimtown did at the Central Noble Round Robin were not provided by 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bethany Christian girls, Trinity at Greenlawn boys win HPC Championships
The Bruins' girls and Trailblazers' boys teams were the winners of the Hoosier Plains Conference meet Saturday, held at Bethany Christian. Full results from the day can be found here.
Boys only: NECC Championship meet concludes
Churubusco was the team champion, with Angola right behind. West Noble finished fourth, Westview fifth and Fairfield seventh in the final team standings. Full results can be found here.
BOYS GOLF
Miller's historic round leads area golfers at Angola Invitational
Fairfield sophomore Brayden Miller set a new school record Saturday, shooting a 5 under 67 to finish as runner-up at a strong field of competition at Glendarin Hills GC. Fairfield as a team finished with a 312, taking third place behind Indianapolis-based schools Westfield (290) and Guerin Catholic (290). Westfield won on the fifth-score tiebreaker, 77-79. Guerin's Jacob Modleski was the medalist with a 66.
Westview Silas Haarer carded a 70 to finish third individually. Westview had a team score of 340 to finish in ninth place.
Northridge shot a 323 to take sixth place. Conner Hochstetler paced the Raiders' effort with a 75, finishing in 11th place individually.
Concord was the other team from The Goshen News coverage area competing. They posted a score of 374 to take 14th. The full leaderboard and top individual performances can be found here.
Area teams compete at Culver Invitational
In another loaded tournament, a handful of teams from The Goshen News coverage area competed at the event at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend.
NorthWood was fifth in the 17-team field with a score of 322. The highlight was Earl Williams carding a 1 over 72, which was good for a second-place finish individually.
Elkhart finished seventh with a 330, Wawasee ninth with a 332, Goshen 13th with a 344 and Jimtown 17th with a 442. Indianapolis Cathedral was the team champion with a 293, followed by South Bend St. Joseph (296), Culver Academy (303) and Mishawaka Marian (313).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Northridge season ends in sectional final
The Raiders' inaugural season came to an end Saturday. In the sectional semifinal, Northridge swept the host school, Fort Wayne Northrop, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14, to advance to the afternoon's sectional championship match. After losing the first set, 17-25, to Fort Wayne Carroll, Northridge took the next two sets by 28-26 and 25-16 margins. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they would lose the next two sets by 23-25 and 6-15 scores, giving the Chargers the sectional title. The historic season for Northridge ends with a 5-6 record, which included wins in four of its last five matches after a 1-5 start.
UPSL SOCCER
Goshen City FC 6, United Serbian SC 2
