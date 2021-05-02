Here's a look at prep scores from Saturday, May 1.
BASEBALL
NorthWood 10, Bremen 7
In their annual "Strike Out Cancer" game, the Panthers held off a late Lions rally to win at home. In a release from the school, "NorthWood Baseball has made it a mission to strikeout cancer over the last few seasons, raising nearly $12,000 in donations for the Jason Motte Foundation. NorthWood and Bremen Baseball dedicated the game to all who’ve been affected by cancer and played in honor of them."
Chesterton 13, Northridge 3
In the first of two games the Raiders played Saturday, they fell to a tough Chesterton team.
Northridge 9, Elkhart 6
The Raiders came back in their second game Saturday to beat the Lions. Northridge sits at 11-3 overall on the season.
Bethany Christian 15, Elkhart Christian Academy 4 (6 innings)
The Bruins beat the Eagles for the second time in as many days. Beck Willems hit three doubles and Ethan Boyer had four RBIs in the Bethany win, who improves to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Hoosier Plains Conference.
South Bend Adams 17, Goshen 1 (5 innings)
The Eagles had no issues with the RedHawks, cruising to a victory in South Bend. Goshen is 9-6 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 11, Concord 7
This game started Wednesday at Shanklin Park and ended Saturday at South Bend Clay High School due to weather suspending the game Wednesday, then the suspended game being moved from this Tuesday to Saturday because of expected weather on Tuesday.
Goshen 3, South Bend Clay 0
The RedHawks followed up their completed-game win over Concord with a win in their regularly-scheduled game against the Colonials. Goshen improves to 10-6 overall with the two wins.
Northridge cruises to two Saturday wins
The Raiders beat Fort Wayne Snider, 18-1, and Elkhart, 17-2, in a doubleheader sweep. Northridge is 13-1-1 so far in the 2021 season.
NorthWood 18, Triton 2 (6 innings)
Morgan Jenkins continued her strong season, tallying four hits and two RBIs in a Panther victory. After starting 0-4, NorthWood now sits a 5-7 on the season.
West Noble 14, Northfield 3
After suffering their first loss of the season earlier in the week, the Chargers responded with a convincing win over Northfield. The Chargers are 9-1-1 now on the season.
East Noble 15, Wawasee 12
The Knights scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away late over the Warriors. Wawasee falls to 2-13-1 on the season.
Elkhart Christian Academy 10, Bethany Christian 8
The Bruins lost a back-and-forth affair to the Eagles. Bethany is now 2-3 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Elkhart wins Concord Invitational
The Lions edged the host Minutemen, 3-2, in the tournament final. The full bracket results:
Round 1: Concord def. Lakeland 5-0, Jimtown def. LaVille 3-2, Elkhart def. Triton 5-0, Mishawaka Marian def. Wheeler 5-0.
Round 2: Concord def. Jimtown 5-0, Elkhart def. Marian 3-2, LaVille def. Lakeland 3-2, Wheeler def. Triton 5-0
Final round: Elkhart def. Concord 3-2, Marian def. Jimtown 4-1 (3rd place), Wheeler def. LaVille 5-0 (5th place), Triton def. Lakeland 5-0 (7th place).
NorthWood second, Westview fourth at DeKalb Invitational
The Panthers and Warriors had strong showings for themselves at the DeKalb Invitational. NorthWood's No. 1 singles player, Gabriella Umbower, won the No. 1 singles individual tournament. The Panthers also had second-place finishes from No. 3 singles Ashlynn Feller and No. 1 doubles Emery Porter and Amy Adams.
Maddie Stults had the top showing for Westview, finishing second at No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Hallie Mast and Ella Clark also finished third in their tournament. Bishop Dwenger won the team title.
Northridge finishes third at Homestead Invitational
No. 2 Carmel won the invite overall, with No. 9 Homestead finishing second. No. 24 Northridge was third in the loaded field for the event, but individual results on their performance were not provided.
Goshen 5, Bethany Christian 0
The RedHawks took advantage of a short-handed Bruins team to sweep their city rival. Goshen winners were No. 1 singles Lucy Kramer, No. 2 singles Mara Schrock, No. 3 singles Sarah Harmelink, No. 1 doubles Joya Drenth and Kathryn Detweiler and No. 2 doubles Abril Diaz and Tori Barkey. Goshen is 6-2 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Concord competes at Hall of Fame Invitational
The Minutemen traveled to Rock Hollow Golf Course in Peru, finishing 20th out of 21 teams in a stacked field of teams from across the state. Concord shot a 393, with Will Harris shooting the low total for the team with a 91. Bloomington South won with a 319.
Goshen wins Wawasee Invitational
Full results in Monday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
John Reed Relays results
On the girls' side, Goshen finished fourth with 70.5 points and Lakeland last with 10 points. On the boys' side, the Lakers sixth with 31 points. Goshen did not compete in the boys event. East Noble girls and Mishawaka boys won the respective team titles.
From Friday: Princess Relays results
Northridge finished seventh, NorthWood 12th and Concord 13th at the Princess Relays at Mishawaka High School. Warsaw won the event with 95 team points scored. The host Cavemen finished sixth.
From Friday: West Noble third, Westview fifth Central Noble Invitational
In a seven-team NECC invite in Albion, the Chargers finished third with 124 points and the Warriors fifth with 56. Churubusco won the invite by scoring 169 team points.
