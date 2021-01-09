A look at local prep scores from Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 40, Bremen 33
The Bruins picked up a nice home win Saturday against Bremen. Marian Stoltzfus led Bethany with 10 points.
Warsaw 37, Northridge 33
Julia Mantyla had a game-high 16 points, but it wasn't enough as the Raiders fell just short to Warsaw in a key Northern Lakes Conference game in Middlebury. Warsaw remains unbeaten in the NLC.
Wawasee 44, NorthWood 39
The Warriors picked up a solid home NLC win over the Panthers in Syracuse. Jada Carter had 12 points, all on free throws, to lead Wawasee on offense. Alea Minnich had 14 points to pace NorthWood.
Goshen 58, Concord 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bremen 48, Bethany Christian 43
Beck Willems scored 17 points and Tyson Chupp had 13 in the Bruins loss to Bremen at home.
WRESTLING
West Noble Super Dual results
1. Jimtown 5-0; 2. NorthWood 4-1; T-3. Bremen 3-2; T-3. Fairfield 3-2; T-3. Fremont 3-2; T-3. West Noble 3-2; 7. Concord 2-3; T-8. Bishop Luers 1-4; T-8. Mishawaka Marian 1-4; 10. Whitko 0-5.
John Dechant wrestling invitational at Goshen results
1. Columbia City, 258 points; 2. Winamac, 201 points; 3. Goshen, 180 points; 4. Eastern, 179 points; 4. Tippecanoe Valley, 179 points; 6. Central Noble, 162.5 points; 7. Fort Wayne Northside, 59 points; 8. South Bend Adams, 58 points.
NLC mini super dual at Wawasee
To make up for matches postponed earlier in the season, Plymouth, Mishawaka, Northridge and Wawasee all competed in matches against each other to fill out their schedule. Results were: Mishawaka 46, Wawasee 25; Northridge 45, Wawasee 20; Wawasee 42, Plymouth 36; Northridge def. Plymouth.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps Warsaw
The Minutemen boys won 104-79, while the girls won 133-52 over the Tigers. Both Concord teams finish up their NLC regular season schedules Tuesday at NorthWood.
Northridge drops matches to Carroll, Homestead
Both Raider teams lost to Fort Wayne Carroll and Fort Wayne Homestead. Boys: Homestead 130, Northridge 53; Carroll 120, Northridge 63. Girls: Homestead 109, Northridge 77; Carroll 101, Northridge 85.
Wawasee boys, Goshen girls win
Mishawaka @ NorthWood results were not provided.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
MBB: Mount Vernon Nazarene 73, Maple Leafs 65
Tahj Curry had 21 points in a losing effort for Goshen College, who falls to 3-14 overall and 1-7 in Crossroads League action.
WBB: Mount Vernon Nazarene 73, Maple Leafs 56
