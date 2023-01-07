Here is a look at the local prep scores and results from Saturday, Jan. 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goshen 42, Concord 28
The RedHawks were able to pick up another NLC win, this time over the Minutemen in Dunlap. Goshen improves to 10-7 overall and 2-2 in the conference, while Concord is now 4-13 overall with an 0-5 mark.
Wawasee 45, NorthWood 38
The Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over the Panthers. Mackenzie Hackleman led Wawasee with 12 points, who's now 8-9 (3-2 NLC) on the season. The loss bring NorthWood's record to 11-7 (2-3 NLC).
Bethany Christian 41, Bremen 34
Mariah Stoltzfus had six steals in the game, which moved her into first all-time in program history with 223 for her career. She also had 10 points in the contest, one of three Bruins to reach double-digits in the contest (Zoe Willems 13, Kiersten Todd 12). The win improves Bethany Christian to 14-2 on the season.
Lakewood Park 41, ECA 33
The Eagles are now 2-10 on the season.
Warsaw 53, Northridge 52
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 49, Bremen 43
The Bruins had 20 points from Tyson Chupp and 11 from Jacoby Reinhardt in the win, improving them to 7-4 on the season.
West Noble 43, Eastside 20
The Chargers remained unbeaten in NECC play, improving to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in conference games with an easy road victory over the Blazers.
Homestead 49, Wawasee 31
Playing against one of the state's best teams, the Warriors lost to the Spartans on the road in Fort Wayne. Wawasee drops to 4-8 on the season.
WRESTLING
Goshen wins home invitational
The RedHawks scored 262.5 points to win the 55th annual event, which is now named after the late John Dechant. Columbia City was second with 249.4 points and Central Noble third with 213.5 at the eight-team invite.
Individual winners for Goshen were Cole Hinkel (113 pounds), Camden Wiese (126), Nolan Castaneda (138), Brody Kilmer (145), Jonathan Flores (160) and Laish Detwiler (182). Detwiler is now 27-0 on the season. Since the tournament was an invite-style contest, no team records changed.
Elkhart wins East Noble Invitational
The Lions scored 226.5 points to win the 12-team field. Also from The Goshen News coverage area, Jimtown was third and Westview 12th.
Individual winners for Elkhart were Ethan Freedline (170 pounds), Nash Shupert (195) and Brayden Jellison (285). Individual winners for Jimtown were Mikey Kallimani (132) and Conner Watts (160). For Westview, their top two finishers were sixth-place showings from Aiden Kohlheim (120) and Taven Schrock (285). Since the tournament was an invite-styled contest, no team records changed.
Area teams do well at West Noble Super Duals
While Plymouth won the tournament with a 5-0 record, the four teams competing from The Goshen News coverage area all finished with above-.500 records. NorthWood went 4-1, with its only loss being against Plymouth, which counts towards the NLC standings. Fairfield also went 4-1, with its only loss to NorthWood. West Noble and Concord both finished with 3-2 marks.
Updated overall dual records for the teams: NorthWood 12-13, Fairfield 8-11, West Noble 11-13 and Concord 6-13.
Wawasee finishes ninth in Class 2A IHSWCA team state tournament
The team state tournament, sponsored by the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association, is separated into four classes and is scored like a team dual meet as opposed to an invite-styled contest.
After the Warriors lost its first match of the day, 36-32, to Rensselaer Central, Wawasee bounced back with a 45-33 victory over Owen Valley and a 32-27 triumph over Heritage Hills to take ninth. The 2-1 day improves Wawasee's record to 17-6 on the season. The Warriors' next opponent, Mishawaka at home on Wednesday, won the Class 3A state title at the same event Saturday.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps Warsaw
The Minutemen girls beat the Tigers 137-48, while the boys won 114-72. The girls victory clinched the regular season NLC title for Concord. Both Minutemen teams are now 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the NLC. Full individual results can be found here.
Wawasee earns two NLC wins over Goshen
The Warrior girls beat the RedHawks 110-71, while the Wawasee boys just edged out Goshen, 95-91. Full individual results can be found here.
Wawasee's updated records are 7-1 (6-1 NLC) for the girls and 5-2 (5-2 NLC) for the boys. For Goshen, both the girls and the boys are 11-4 overall with 4-3 NLC marks.
Northridge drops meets to Homestead, Carroll
Going up against two of the better teams from Fort Wayne, the Raiders girls and boys teams dropped home contests against the Spartans and Chargers.
Against Homestead, the Northridge girls lost 125-60 and the boys lost 130-49. Against Carroll, the Raider girls lost 122-61 and the boys lost 122-57. Full individual results can be found here.
Northridge's updated team records are 8-6 for the girls and 7-7 for the boys.
Note: results from the Mishawaka and NorthWood swim meet Saturday were not provided.