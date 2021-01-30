A look at the area prep results from Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
WRESTLING
Sectional at Plymouth results
Wawasee won the sectional title, accumulating 241.5 team points for the victory. The Warriors advanced 11 wrestlers to next week's Penn Regional: Kaleb Salazar (106 pounds, sectional winner), Hunter Miller (113, sectional winner), Dylan Tom (120, sectional winner), Brenden Dilley (126), Logan Stuckman (132, sectional winner), Jack Alexander (138, sectional winner), Gavin Malone (145, sectional winner), Landen Dilley (152), Tim Shortt (160), Cameron Zimmerman (170) and Wyatt Slusher (182).
Sectional at Westview results
West Noble finished fifth, Lakeland sixth and Westview eighth out of nine teams at the Westview sectional. Here's a list of who's advancing to next week's Goshen Regional from each of those schools.
West Noble: Jose Mata (126), Landon Roy (132), Taiden Chambers (138), Jose Cervantes (145), Gustavo Taylor (152), Peter Bradley (182), Brian Flores (192)
Lakeland: Gabe Miller (113, sectional winner), Keegan Schlabach (126), Ben Miller (138, sectional winner)
Westview: Aiden Kohlheim (106), Izaak Moore (113), Keegan Kohlheim (120), Doug Calvillo (170)
Sectional at Elkhart West results
BOYS SWIMMING
NLC championship results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 45, Mishawaka 23
The Bruins set a program record for most wins in a regular season, notching their 17th victory on the road over Mishawaka. Freshman Zoe Willems had 15 points to lead the Bethany attack.
Eastside 52, Westview 25
The Warriors (3-19) begin sectional play Tuesday against Bremen at Fairfield.
Munster 65, Concord 22
The Minutemen close out the regular season with a 6-15 record. They play Penn in Tuesday's opening round Class 4A Sectional 4 game at Goshen.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 77, Fairfield 41
The Falcons were no match for the Hornets as they fell to 1-13 overall and 1-6 in the NECC.
Penn 56, Goshen 47
Wawasee 55, Lakeland 46
A day after dropping a tough NLC game to Concord, the Warriors bounced back with a non-conference road victory over the Lakers in LaGrange.
