A look at the area prep results from Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

WRESTLING

Sectional at Plymouth results

Wawasee won the sectional title, accumulating 241.5 team points for the victory. The Warriors advanced 11 wrestlers to next week's Penn Regional: Kaleb Salazar (106 pounds, sectional winner), Hunter Miller (113, sectional winner), Dylan Tom (120, sectional winner), Brenden Dilley (126), Logan Stuckman (132, sectional winner), Jack Alexander (138, sectional winner), Gavin Malone (145, sectional winner), Landen Dilley (152), Tim Shortt (160), Cameron Zimmerman (170) and Wyatt Slusher (182).

Sectional at Westview results

West Noble finished fifth, Lakeland sixth and Westview eighth out of nine teams at the Westview sectional. Here's a list of who's advancing to next week's Goshen Regional from each of those schools.

West Noble: Jose Mata (126), Landon Roy (132), Taiden Chambers (138), Jose Cervantes (145), Gustavo Taylor (152), Peter Bradley (182), Brian Flores (192)

Lakeland: Gabe Miller (113, sectional winner), Keegan Schlabach (126), Ben Miller (138, sectional winner)

Westview: Aiden Kohlheim (106), Izaak Moore (113), Keegan Kohlheim (120), Doug Calvillo (170)

Sectional at Elkhart West results

BOYS SWIMMING

NLC championship results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 45, Mishawaka 23

The Bruins set a program record for most wins in a regular season, notching their 17th victory on the road over Mishawaka. Freshman Zoe Willems had 15 points to lead the Bethany attack.

Eastside 52, Westview 25

The Warriors (3-19) begin sectional play Tuesday against Bremen at Fairfield.

Munster 65, Concord 22

The Minutemen close out the regular season with a 6-15 record. They play Penn in Tuesday's opening round Class 4A Sectional 4 game at Goshen.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 77, Fairfield 41

The Falcons were no match for the Hornets as they fell to 1-13 overall and 1-6 in the NECC.

Penn 56, Goshen 47

Wawasee 55, Lakeland 46

A day after dropping a tough NLC game to Concord, the Warriors bounced back with a non-conference road victory over the Lakers in LaGrange.

