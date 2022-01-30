Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Jan. 29.
WRESTLING
Sectional results
BOYS SWIMMING
Concord wins NLC championship
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 41, Mishawaka 39
The Bruins closed out the season with an impressive road victory over the Cavemen. Mariah Stoltzfus had 12 points, Zoe Willems 11 and Julia Moser 10 to pace Bethany, who finishes the regular season with an 11-11 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 51, Angola 48
The Falcons continue to play well, winning five in a row to improve to 10-5 on the season. Caleb Wright had another impressive game, scoring 17 points for Fairfield in the victory. Fairfield will look to continue their winning ways Thursday at Garrett.
Lakeland 63, Wawasee 60
The Lakers were able to hold off the Warriors to pick up their fourth win of the season. Christian Troyer led Lakeland in scoring with 17 points, while Maddux Everingham had 18 points to lead Wawasee. Lakeland is now 4-12 and Wawasee 5-10 on the season.
Northridge 51, Westview 48
The Raiders defeated the Warriors to make it three-straight wins for them. Blake Jacobs led Northridge on offense with 16 points, while Brady Yoder had 15 points to pace Westview. The Raiders are now 6-9, while the Warriors are 6-8.
West Noble 62, Homer (MI) 36
Austin Cripe had one of the best games of his career, tallying 36 points, eight assists and six steals as the Chargers improved to 8-6 on the season.
Bethany Christian 39, Bremen 35
The Bruins picked up a quality road victory over the Lions to bring their record to 8-8 for the season. Tyson Chupp had 13 points and Beck Willems 12 in the win for Bethany.
LaPorte 60, Concord 53
The Minutemen's four-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of the Slicers. Concord is now 8-7 on the season. They next play Thursday against NorthWood.
Penn 70, Goshen 45
GYMNASTICS
Lakeland seventh at Chesterton Invitational
The Lakers took seventh in the 10-team field, scoring 90.95 team points. Crown Point won with 113.35.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Maple Leafs 59, Spring Arbor 49
The Leafs picked up a critical Crossroads League win on the road over the Cougars, holding the home team to just two points in the first quarter in the process. GC is now 10-13 overall and 4-7 in CL contests.
Men's basketball: Maple Leafs 93, Spring Arbor 90 (2OT)
GC won a double overtime thriller over the Cougars to improve to 7-17 overall and 3-9 in Crossroads League games. Ryan Mansbarger had 24 points, Gabriel McQuay 22 and Michael Johnson 21 for the Leafs.
Men's volleyball: Maple Leafs 3, Siena Heights 0
The Leafs picked up an impressive 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference win over a Saints team that was receiving votes in the latest national poll. GC is now 5-2 overall and 1-2 in WHAC matches.
Samuel Stoner-Eby breaks two school track records
The Goshen College junior had a weekend to remember, breaking the school record in both the 200- and- 400-meter dashes at the Wide-Track Classic in Hillsdale, Michigan. He broke the 200 record on Friday with a time of 21.93 seconds and the 400 record Saturday with a time of 49.92 seconds. Stoner-Eby qualified for the NAIA National Indoor Championships in both events in the process.
