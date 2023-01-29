Here is a look at the local prep scores and results from Saturday, Jan. 28.
WRESTLING
Wawasee wins Plymouth sectional
The Warriors accumulated 258 team points to win its fifth sectional in six years and 25th overall in program history. Wawasee had five individual winners: Kaleb Salazar (106 pounds), Cameron Senter (113), Colten Sutton (126), Logan Stuckman (138) and Hunter Miller (152). They ended up having 11 total qualifiers for next week's Penn regional. Joining the five individual champions are Luke Stuckman (4th place, 120), Titus Taylor (3rd, 132), Ethan Rodriguez (2nd, 145), Gavin Malone (2nd, 170), Cameron Zimmerman (2nd, 182) and Donovan Blair (2nd, 195).
DeKalb wins West Noble sectional
The Barons were the team champs at the sectional hosted by West Noble. Qualifiers for the Goshen regional from the host Chargers were: Taiden Chambers (2nd, 138), Teegan Clouse (4th, 145), Nolan Parks (3rd, 182), Abram Olvera (2nd, 220) and Mikey Lecount (2nd, 285). Westview had one regional qualifier from the event in Aiden Kohlheim (4th, 120).
Elkhart wins host sectional
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Byrd, Hardy lead Elkhart at NIC Championship
The Lions finished in fourth place, led by two wins in swimming events from senior Lucas Byrd (100-yard freestyle, 46.00 seconds; 100-yard breaststroke, 56.20 seconds) and a victory in the diving by senior Nick Hardy (461.25 points). Byrd's time in the breaststroke event set a new meet record, breaking his own mark from the 2021 championship.
From Jimtown, freshman Alex Hoogenboom finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and ninth in the 100-yard backstroke, allowing Jimtown to finish ahead of SB Washington in the final team standings. Penn won the event with 609 points.
Concord wins fifth-straight NLC championship
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wawasee 53, Lakeland 50
The Warriors picked up a nice road win over the Lakers. Maddux Everingham led the offense with 19 points, with Collin Ziebarth adding 17 to lead the Wawasee offense. The Warriors are now 6-11 on the season.
Elkhart Christian 58, Oregon-Davis 45
The Eagles made it two-straight victories by knocking off the Bobcats at home. ECA is now 5-8 on the season.
Angola 69, Fairfield 46
The Falcons are now 3-12 (2-4 NECC) on the season.
LaPorte 58, Concord 34
Concord is now 9-7 on the season.
Warsaw 58, Elkhart 33
The Lions are now 5-11 on the season.
Penn 80, Goshen 41
