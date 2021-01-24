A look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warsaw 54, Concord 29
Kendal Taylor had 13 points in the loss for the Minutemen.
Northridge 71, Fort Wayne Snider 64
The Raiders are now 15-7 on the season after a road win over Snider. Makena Knepp and Eva Fisher had 18 points each, while Julia Mantyla had 17 and Jaci Walker 12 in the win.
Plymouth 40, Wawasee 32
Kennedy White had nine points and nine rebounds in the loss for the Warriors, who fall to 6-10 overall on the season and 3-4 in NLC competition.
Goshen 52, NorthWood 41
Full report in Monday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 69, Hamilton 28
The Bruins improved to 6-7 on the season with an easy win over the Marines. Mason Closson had 23 points to lead the Bethany offense.
Westview 71, Garrett 39
The Warriors are 10-3 overall and a perfect 7-0 in NECC competition.
Concord 53, Jimtown 46 (OT)
The Minutemen improved to 4-6 on the season following an overtime win over the Jimmies.
Wawasee 43, West Noble 40
The Warriors picked up a nice home win over the Chargers. Keaton Dukes had 18 points to lead Wawasee, while Austin Cripe had 13 points to lead the West Noble offense.
Mishawaka 57, Northridge 45
Full report in Monday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord individuals win diving invitational
Ethan Smith and Ryleigh Robinson won the boys and girls diving competitions, respectively, at the Mishawaka Dive Invitational. Maddie Copsey was fourth in the girls competition from Concord.
