Here's a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Jan. 22.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 47, Goshen 39
The Panthers were able to snap a 15-game losing streak by knocking off the RedHawks in Nappanee. It was the final game of the regular season for NorthWood, giving them a 3-21 record heading into sectional play on the first week of February. Goshen now sits at 8-13 overall.
Bethany Christian 54, Hamilton 15
The Bruins are now 10-10 on the season following a comfortable victory over the Marines.
Fort Wayne Snider 73, Northridge 56
The Raiders lost on the road to a Snider team that is ranked No. 12 in the state coaches' poll. Northridge is now 18-5 on the season.
Plymouth 62, Wawasee 60
The Warriors dropped a close one to the Pilgrims to close out the NLC portion of their schedule with a 2-5 record. Wawasee is now 10-11 overall on the season.
Warsaw 60, Concord 24
The Tigers clinched the outright NLC championship with a resounding win over the Minutemen. Concord is 7-14 following the loss and wraps up conference play with a 1-6 mark.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 70, Hamilton 28
Bruins senior Beck Willems became the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points during the win over the Marines. Willems finished with 29 in the game to give him 1,001 for his career so far. Bethany Christian improved to 6-7 with the victory.
Westview 57, Garrett 39
The Warriors got back in the win column with a road victory over Garrett. Westview is now 6-6 overall and 4-3 in NECC contests.
Northridge 59, Mishawaka 53
WRESTLING
Goshen goes 5-0 at Super 8 Super Dual in Lake Station
The RedHawks improved to 22-7 on the season in dual matches, which ties the school record for the most dual victories in a season in program history with the 1998-99 team. Goshen has a chance to break that record when they host LaVille Tuesday. Coach Jim Pickard also reached 494 career wins during the day.
Concord finishes fourth at CMA Invitational
The Minutemen picked up second-place finishes from junior Armen Koltookian (195) and senior Adrian Martinez to finish fourth in the team standings at Culver Military Academy.
Lakeland hosts NECC tournament
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Area divers compete in Mishawaka diving invitational
For the girls, Ryleigh Robinson of Concord was second to lead TGN area divers. In the boys event, Goshen's Caden Hodge and Nathan Gaby placed fifth and sixth, respectively, to lead the area divers. Claire Feick from Culver Academies and Nick Hardy from Elkhart were the respective winners.
GYMNASTICS
Lakeland 8th, Wawasee 10th at Carter Classic
The Lakers and Warriors had respectable showings at the event hosted by Fort Wayne Concordia High School. Talia Kuhl led Wawasee with an all-around score of 31.525 (17th place), while Lakeland's top performer was Emma Schiffli at 30.725 (20th).
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Saint Francis 62, Goshen College 61
The Maple Leafs' last-second shot did not fall, leaving them one point short of the Cougars on the road in Crossroads League action. GC is now 9-12 overall and 3-6 in conference games.
Men’s basketball: Saint Francis 76, Goshen College 64
The Maple Leafs are now 6-16 overall and 2-8 in Crossroads League contests.
