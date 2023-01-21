Here is a look at the local prep scores and results from Saturday, January 21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 34, Culver Academy 29
The No. 8 (1A) Bruins won their ninth-straight game, knocking off a Class 3A team in CMA at home. Zoe Willems had 13 points and Kiersten Todd 12 to help Bethany improve to 19-2 on the season. The Bruins have one game left in the regular season on Monday at home against No. 7 (3A) Fairfield, who comes in with a 20-2 record.
Elkhart Christian 36, Hamilton 23
The Eagles were able to pick up a road win over the Marines, bringing their record to 4-13 on the season.
Wawasee 38, Plymouth 28
The Warriors kept up their strong play, picking up a third-straight victory by knocking off the Pilgrims on the road. The win also clinches Wawasee a third-place finish in the NLC, as they went 5-2 in conference games this season. It's their best NLC finish since 2011, which was also a third-place finish. Wawasee is 11-10 overall on the season as well.
Fort Wayne Snider 68, Northridge 46
Morgan Cross's 20 points were not enough to lift the Raiders over the Panthers in a battle of top-20 ranked teams in the state. Northridge is now 18-5 on the season with one game left in the regular season, which is Thursday against Plymouth.
Warsaw 71, Concord 16
The Tigers clinched the outright NLC championship by beating the Minutemen. Concord drops to 4-17 on the season.
NorthWood 46, Goshen 33
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Westview 67, Garrett 44
The Warriors had no issues with the Railroaders, picking up an NECC win to improve to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in conference games. Four players reached double digits in scoring for Westview, led by Luke Helmuth's 16.
Bethany Christian 69, Hamilton 39
The Bruins cruised to their 10th win of the season and fifth in a row. Tyson Chupp led the scoring with an impressive 28 points.
Mishawka 73, Northridge 57
The Raiders had a hard time keeping pace with Mishawaka, who is one of two unbeaten teams within NLC play with a 4-0 conference mark. The loss drops Northridge to 7-8 overall and 1-3 in NLC games. Mason Bales had 22 points to pace the Raiders in the loss.
SB Career Academy 59, Elkhart Christian 48
The Eagles lost an HPC game to Career Academy, dropping their record to 3-7 overall and 1-2 in conference games. Aiden Hibbard had 21 points for ECA.
WRESTLING
Goshen wins Super 8 Super Duals
In a tournament hosted by Lake Station, the RedHawks dominated in all five matches, going 5-0 overall to finish the season with a 22-9 record in duals. Coach Jim Pickard also picked up his 500th win as the head coach of the RedHawks, coming against Harrison (West Lafayette) in the third match of the day. The other wins came against Chesterton, Michigan City, Andrean and Lake Station.
Parks leads area wrestlers at NECC Championship
West Noble's Nolan Parks was the champion of the 182-pound weight class at the NECC Championship tournament, beating Prairie Heights' Phillip Sheets in the finals to improve his record to 33-5 on the season. He was the only wrestler from The Goshen News coverage area to win an individual title at the event, which was held at Eastside.
West Noble had the best team finish of teams from the News area, placing sixth. Taiden Chambers placed second at 138 pounds, while four other Chargers placed third: Gavin Christman (106), Teegan Clouse (145), Abram Olvera (220) and Mikey Lecount (285).
Fairfield finished seventh as a team, led by a second-place finish from Breckan Maran at 220 pounds and two, third-place showings from Aldahir Ortiz (182) and Hunter Kauffman (195). Westview finished 11th, led by Taven Schrock's fourth-place finish at 285. Garrett won the team title.
Concord finished fourth at Culver Military Invitational
Led by a championship performance from Lance Army at 285 pounds, Concord took fourth place at the nine-team CMA Invitational. Drew Trigg (152) and Armen Koltookian (195) each finished second in their respective weight classes, while Donovan Cunningham (138) and Brycen Brosamer (145) took third each.
BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING
Hardy, Robinson win at Mishawaka Diving Invitational
Elkhart's Nick Hardy was the boys champion with an 11-dive score of 463.10, while Concord's Ryleigh Robinson won the girls title with a score of 418.65. Robinson's score was the third best overall, regardless of gender. A total of 44 divers competed in the invite.