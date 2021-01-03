A look at the prep scores from Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeland holiday shootout results:
Game 1: Lakeland 58, Concord 24.
Game 2: West Noble 60, Tippecanoe Valley 34.
Game 3: West Noble 75, Concord 50
Game 4: Lakeland 54, Tippecanoe Valley 42
West Noble has won seven in a row to improve to 12-2 on the season. Lakeland has won 10 in a row to improve their record to 12-2 as well. Concord is now 3-8 for the season. The next games for each team are: Lakeland plays at Angola Monday; West Noble goes to Angola Wednesday; Concord is back in action Tuesday, hosting John Glenn.
Wawasee goes 0-2 at Norwell Shootout
The Warriors lost to Huntington North, 36-27, and Norwell, 63-41, to fall to 3-5 on the season. They next play Tuesday at Central Noble.
Goshen Holiday Tournament finals: Goshen 50, Oregon-Davis 38
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble 45, Concord 39
The Minutemen fall to 0-4 on the season. They host Prairie Heights on Wednesday.
Westview 45, Angola 47
The Warriors gutted out a road victory to remain unbeaten in NECC play. Drew Litwiller had 16 points to lead Westview, who are now 6-1 on the season a 4-0 in NECC competition. They next play Tuesday at East Noble.
Northridge 65, South Bend Washington 51
The Raiders picked up a big non-conference win at home. They are now 5-2 on the season. Their next game is Friday at Warsaw.
Goshen 59, LaVille 55 (OT)
WRESTLING
Team state results
The team state tournament happened Saturday, which is broken down by class. Here's how local teams fared.
Class 2A: Wawasee — 1-2 overall, 10th place. Match results: Jay County 41, Wawasee 27; Rd. 2 - Wawasee got a bye; Wawasee 44, Monrovia 29; New Prairie 38, Wawasee 35
Class 3A: Northridge — 2-1 overall, 5th place. Match results: East Central 40, Northridge 27; Northridge 39, Terre Haute South 22; Northridge 51, Roncalli 19
Goshen drops duals to Plymouth, East Noble
The RedHawks suffered two close losses Saturday, losing 41-31 to Plymouth and 42-36 to East Noble. Goshen is now 3-8 on the season. They host Concord in an NLC match Thursday.
GYMNASTICS
Elkhart holiday invitational results
Eight schools were represented at the Elkhart invite Saturday, with Wawasee finishing third and Lakeland fourth overall. NorthWood had one competitor, Emilee Conrad, score 25.45 all-around to finish 16th individually. The top all-around individual for Wawasee was Talia Kuhl (28.6, 12th place), while Lakeland's top all-around performer was Natalie Huffman (28.2, 13th place). Angola won the team title with 105.8 points, with Elkhart second at 95.4 points.
