Sports Prep Roundup graphic

A look at local prep scores from Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Goshen 49, Warsaw 38 - full game report here

NECC Tournament finals: Angola 55, Lakeland 45 - full game report here

Bethany Christian 43, Trinity at Greenlawn 20

Plymouth 51, Concord 25

Northridge 59, NorthWood 36

Wawasee 38, Mishawaka 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Noble 56, Goshen 52 - full game report here

WRESTLING

NLC championship meet at Warsaw - full report and results here

NECC championship meet at Garrett - results here

GIRLS SWIMMING

NLC championship meet at Concord - full report and results here.

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you