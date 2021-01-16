A look at local prep scores from Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goshen 49, Warsaw 38 - full game report here
NECC Tournament finals: Angola 55, Lakeland 45 - full game report here
Bethany Christian 43, Trinity at Greenlawn 20
Plymouth 51, Concord 25
Northridge 59, NorthWood 36
Wawasee 38, Mishawaka 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble 56, Goshen 52 - full game report here
WRESTLING
NLC championship meet at Warsaw - full report and results here
NECC championship meet at Garrett - results here
GIRLS SWIMMING
NLC championship meet at Concord - full report and results here.
