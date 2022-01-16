Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Jan. 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 46, South Bend Trinity 21
The Bruins cruised to a win over Trinity to give them four wins in their last five games, improving the overall record to 8-10 in the process. Zoe Willems had 24 points in the win.
Northridge 61, NorthWood 16
It was all Raiders in Middlebury as Northridge cruised to a victory over the Panthers. Northridge is now 16-4 overall with a 4-1 NLC record, while NorthWood is 2-20 and 1-5 in conference play.
Wawasee 42, Mishawaka 24
The Warriors had an impressive showing in winning on the road against the Cavemen. Emily Haines and Kennedy White had 13 points each, while Lindsey Doss added 10 as Wawasee improved to 9-10 overall and 2-4 in the NLC.
Plymouth 67, Concord 43
The Minutemen are now 7-12 overall and 1-5 in NLC contests following a road loss to the Pilgrims.
Warsaw 52, Goshen 21
The RedHawks couldn't keep up with the Tigers at home, clinching at least a share of the NLC championship for Warsaw for the first time since 2013. The loss puts Goshen's record at 7-11 overall and 2-3 in conference games.
WRESTLING
Mishawaka wins NLC championship tournament
Note: results from the Adams Central Invitational, featuring Fairfield, were not made available as of 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord wins NLC championship for first time in 21 years
GYMNASTICS
Full results from the Plymouth Invitational had not been made available by 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Bethel 113, Goshen College 75
The Maple Leafs turned the ball over 39 times in a road conference loss to the Pilots. The GC women's hoops team is now 9-11 overall and 3-5 in Crossroads League matchups.
Men's basketball: Bethel 92, Goshen College 83 (OT)
The Leafs pushed their conference rival to the brink before the Pilots held on for the overtime win. GC men's basketball is now 5-15 on the season and 1-7 in CL games.
