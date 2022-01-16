NAPPANEE [mdash] Katie Ann Mullet, 97, of Nappanee, died at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa. Katie was born Nov. 18, 1924, in LaGrange County, to Dan and Lydia (Stutzman) Yoder. On Jan. 4, 1945, Katie married Henry "Hank" Mullet in Topeka. He preceded h…