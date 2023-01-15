Here's a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, January 14.
WRESTLING
Elkhart second, Jimtown fourth at NIC championship meet
The Lions finished runner-up to champion Penn at the conference's championship meet, while the Jimmies were fourth in the 12-team field.
For Elkhart, Brayden Jellison was a champion at the 285-pound weight class. Second-place finishers for the Lions were Genesis Ramirez (106), Cam Dews (132), Ethan Freedline (170), Kaullin Price (182) and Nash Shupert (195). Four others had third place showings.
For Jimtown, Aden Hartman at 106 pounds and Mikey Kallimani at 132 were conference champs. Conner Watts finished second at 160 pounds, and five others took fourth place in their respective weight classes.
Fairfield competes at Adams Central Invitational
The Falcons placed seventh as a team, led by a first-place showing from Breckan Maran at the 220-pound weight class.
West Noble goes 4-1 at Culver Community Super Duals
The Chargers beat North Judson 51-25, Carroll (Flora) 54-30, Caston 72-12 and Culver Community 60-22, with the one loss coming to Culver Military by one point, 40-39. Six wrestlers from West Noble were top performers in their weight class: Gavin Christman (5-0), Taiden Chambers (5-0), Teegan Clouse (5-0), Johnny Chambers (4-1), Fernando Macias (4-1), and Nolan Parks (5-0). West Noble's updated dual record is 15-15.
Westview competes at Concordia Lutheran Invitational
The Warriors had a handful of wrestlers at the event, led by a second-place finish at 120 pounds from Aiden Kohlheim. Izaak Moore at 126 and Taven Schrock at 285 placed fourth, Jayce Brandenberger was fifth at 152 and Josh Heidorn sixth at 170.
Mishawaka wins NLC championship meet
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Penn wins NIC championship meet
The Kingsmen dominated the event, scoring 639 points, which was 240 more than second-place South Bend Adams.
Elkhart finished sixth with 174 points. The top finisher was Madelyn Homo taking seventh in the 100-yard backstroke. Full results can be found here.
Concord wins NLC championship meet
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 49, South Bend Trinity at Greenlawn 14
History was made for the Bruins, as junior Zoe Willems became the third player in program history to reach the 1,000 career point milestone in the win over Trinity. She finished with 16 points in the game, giving her 1,002 for her career so far. She joins 1989 graduate Jill Troyer (1,118 points) and 2008 alum Kari Heusinkveld (1,035) to reach 1,000 career points in school history.
The win for Bethany also tied a single-season program best with 17. They also clinched the Hoosier Plains Conference championship outright with the victory.
Northridge 54, NorthWood 38
Sabrina Miller had 20 points to pace the Raiders to an NLC win over the Panthers. Joselyn Edwards had 12 for NorthWood in the loss. Northridge is now 17-4 (4-1 NLC), while NorthWood is 11-9 (2-4 NLC).
Wawasee 40, Mishawaka 35
Olivia Horn (15) and Mackenzie Hackleman (14) combined for 29 points to lead the Warriors to a quality NLC win on the road over the Cavemen. The victory improves Wawasee to 9-10 overall and 4-2 in conference games.
Warsaw 63, Goshen 27
The RedHawks had a hard time keeping up with the NLC-leading Tigers, dropping to 11-8 overall and 2-3 in conference games in the process.
Plymouth 52, Concord 38
The Minutemen drop to 4-15 overall and 0-6 in NLC games.
NECC Tournament championship game: Fairfield 56, Central Noble 42
Report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elkhart 65, Plymouth 43
The Lions picked up their second win in as many days to improve to 3-9 on the season. Jacob Windy had 21 points for Elkhart, who used a 23-10 fourth quarter surge to secure the win.
LaVille 65, ECA 63
The Lancers scored on a shot with one second left to beat the Eagles. Both Aiden Hibbard and Lance Smith had 22 points in the game for ECA, who is now 2-6 on the season.
NECC Tournament championship game: West Noble 62, Central Noble 58
Report online at goshennews.com/sports.