Here is a look at the prep scores from Saturday, Jan. 8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 47, Bremen 41
The Bruins have won two in a row following an impressive road victory over the Lions. Zoe Willems tallied 20 points and eight rebounds, while Mariah Stoltzfus scored 13 to help Bethany improve to 6-9 on the season.
Goshen 50, Concord 34
Breyana Cline had a dazzling 22 points to lead the RedHawks to a Northern Lakes Conference victory over the Minutemen. Goshen is now 7-9 overall and 2-2 in NLC games, while Concord is 6-10 with a 1-4 conference record.
Wawasee 48, NorthWood 45
The Warriors were able to outlast the Panthers in The Pit to pick up its first NLC victory of the year. Wawasee improves to 8-9 overall and 1-4 in NLC games, while NorthWood is now 2-18 overall with a 1-4 conference mark.
Warsaw 36, Northridge 28
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 44, Westview 40
The Warriors came up just short against the Hornets, dropping their record to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Northeast Corner Conference games.
Note: the schedule boys basketball game between Bethany Christian and Bremen was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins program. The game will now be played on Jan. 29 at Bremen High School.
WRESTLING
Goshen wins John Dechant Invitational
The RedHawks ended up scoring 222 team points to prevail in the eight-team field. Individual winners for the hosts were Cole Hinkel at 113 pounds and Alex Parga at 160. These were individual tournaments based on weight class, so no overall team records changed.
NorthWood wins West Noble Super Duals
The Panthers defeated Fairfield, Bremen, White Pigeon (MI), West Noble and Fremont to win the team title in Ligonier. Other TGN area teams were: Fairfield 4-1, Concord 3-2 and West Noble 2-3. The Falcons beat the host Chargers to pick up an NECC win along the way. Overall team records following the event: NorthWood 14-5, Fairfield 7-8 (3-7 NECC), Concord 7-16 and West Noble 5-16 (1-7 NECC).
Northridge wins Huntington Super Dual
The Raiders went 5-0 in their matches to win the invite, improving their overall team record to 8-10.
Wawasee finishes fourth in Class 2A team state tournament
The Warriors picked up wins over New Prairie and Delta before losing to Jay County in the semifinals, then Oak Hill in the third-place match. The team state tournament is organized by the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association. Wawasee's overall record on the season now is 16-3.
Westview, Lakeland compete at East Noble Invitational
Westview's Aiden Kohlheim finished in second place in the 113-pound bracket. Lakeland two kids finish runner-up: Keegan Schlabach at 126 and Ben Miller at 145. Two others placed third: Gabe Miller at 138 and Ben Martin at 220.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps Warsaw
The Minutemen boys (121-65) and girls (128-54) both won comfortably over the Tigers, bringing their NLC records to 6-0 each. Concord can complete the sweep of the regular season conference slate with wins over NorthWood Tuesday.
Goshen boys, Wawasee girls win
The RedHawks and Warriors split a swim meet in Syracuse, with the Goshen boys winning 106-80 and Wawasee girls prevailing 120-63. The records of the teams following the meet:
- Goshen girls: 8-5 (3-4 NLC)
- Goshen boys: 8-4 (5-2 NLC)
- Wawasee girls: 6-2 (5-2 NLC)
- Wawasee boys: 4-3 (4-3 NLC)
NorthWood splits meet with Mishawaka
The Panther boys won over the Cavemen to improve to 3-3 in NLC meets, while the girls lost to fall to 0-6 in conference contests.
Northridge drops meets to Carroll, Homestead
The Raiders faced some stiff competition in Fort Wayne, as both the boys and girls teams lost to Carroll and Homestead in a three-team meet. Both Northridge teams are now 6-5 overall on the season.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Maple Leafs 69, No. 24 Mount Vernon Nazarene 61
Taniece Chapman had a game to remember, scoring 27 points and hauling in 20 rebounds as GC upset the 24th-ranked Cougars on the road, handing MVNU its first loss in Crossroads League play. The Leafs are now 9-9 overall and 3-3 in conference games.
Men's basketball: MVNU 87, Maple Leafs 72
GC couldn't complete the doubleheader sweep over the Cougars as the men's basketball team lost by 15. The Leafs are now 5-13 with a 1-5 record in Crossroads League action. Both Goshen College hoops teams return home Wednesday for a doubleheader against Grace College.
Men's volleyball: Maple Leafs 3, Hiram College 0
Full report will be online at goshennews.com/sports by Sunday afternoon.
