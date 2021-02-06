A look at local prep scores from Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Note: complete coverage from the Goshen wrestling regional, Fairfield-Prairie Heights and Lakeland-NorthWood girls basketball sectional finals, the girls swimming sectional finals at Elkhart and Mishawaka-Concord boys basketball can be found at our website, goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Wawasee advances eight wrestlers to semistate
The Warriors will be sending the following wrestlers to next Saturday's semistate at East Chicago. Listed, in order, is their weight class, name and place at the Penn regional from Saturday: 106 - Caleb Salazar - 2nd; 113 - Hunter Miller - 2nd; 120 - Dylan Tom - 2nd; 126 - Brendan Dilley - 4th; 132 - Logan Stuckman - Champion; 138 - Jace Alexander - Champion; 145 - Gavin Malone - 3rd; 170 - Cameron Zimmerman - 4th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northridge 72, Jimtown 45
The Raiders kept things rolling with a win over the Jimmies in Middlebury. Northridge is now 11-4 overall on the season.
LaVille 64, West Noble 62
The Lancers edged the Chargers in Lakeville Saturday afternoon.
Westview 32, Plymouth 24
While both offenses struggled, the Warriors found a way to win on the road over the Pilgrims. Westview is now 13-3 on the season. Plymouth hosts Goshen Monday.
Manchester 58, Wawasee 44
In a game that was postponed from Dec. 4, the Warriors fell to the Squires on the road. Wawasee is now 7-8 overall on the season and returns to NLC play Monday at home vs. Northridge.
GYMNASTICS
Lakeland invite results
DeKalb won the team event with a total score of 170.725 points. Local teams included Elkhart finishing fourth, Wawasee seventh, Lakeland eighth and West Noble 11th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.