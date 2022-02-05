Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Feb. 5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 3A, Sectional 20 final: West Noble 56, Tippecanoe Valley 51
Class 2A, Sectional 35 final: Fairfield 49, Bremen 46
Class 4A, Sectional 4 semifinals
- Elkhart 45, Concord 30
- Penn 42, Warsaw 30
- Championship game: Elkhart vs. Penn, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Penn High School.
WRESTLING
GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord wins sectional championship
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Noble 53, LaVille 36
Austin Cripe reached 1,000 career points for the Chargers in the victory over the Lancers. West Noble is now 9-6 overall.
Northridge 66, Jimtown 62
The Raiders have now won four in a row to improve to 7-9 on the season.
Westview 47, Plymouth 41
The Warriors picked up their seventh win of the season by knocking off the Pilgrims. Westview is 7-8 now on the season.
Lakeland 80, Churubusco 54
The Lakers cruised past the Eagles to improve to 5-12 overall and 2-6 in NECC games.
Mishawaka 55, Wawasee 53
The Warriors trailed by 16 points after the first quarter, rallied back to get into the game but then fell just short against the Cavemen. Wawasee falls to 5-11 overall and 0-5 in the NLC.
GYMNASTICS
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women’s basketball: No. 6 Marian 60, Goshen College 54
The Leafs fall to 11-14 overall and 5-8 in Crossroads League games.
Men's basketball: No. 24 Marian 87, Goshen College 50
The Maple Leafs are 7-19 overall and 3-11 in the CL.
Men's volleyball: No. 5 Lourdes 3, Goshen College 2
The Leafs dropped a five-set thriller to fall to 5-3 overall and 1-3 in the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference.
