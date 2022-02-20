Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Feb. 19.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Bend Washington 54, NorthWood 31
The top-ranked (3A) NorthWood Panthers were blown out by Washington Saturday in South Bend. It's just the second loss of the season for NorthWood, who is now 21-2 overall.
West Noble 53, Angola 26
The Chargers completed a 3-0 week with an easy NECC victory over the Hornets. West Noble improves to 12-8 overall and finishes with a 6-4 record in conference games.
Concord 71, LaVille 49
After trailing 28-27 at halftime, the Minutemen came out and outscored the Lancers 44-21 in the second half to run away with the win, improving to 10-9 in the process.
Columbia City 57, Northridge 52
The Raiders' eight game winning streak came to an end with a close home loss to the Eagles. Northridge enters the final week of the regular season with an 11-10 record.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Maple Leafs 108, Bethel 98
The Leafs won an offensive thriller over the rival Pilots to end the regular season with a 13-16 overall record and 7-10 in Crossroads League games. GC now advances to the first round of the conference tournament this Tuesday at No, 12 Indiana Wesleyan. That game starts at 7 p.m. on the campus of IWU in Marion.
Men's basketball: Bethel 84, Maple Leafs 63
The GC men's basketball team's season came to an end with a home loss to the Pilots Saturday. They finished 7-23 overall and 3-15 in Crossroads League games.
Men's volleyball: Maple Leafs 3, Maranatha Baptist 0
The Leafs' men's volleyball team has now won four matches in a row after a sweep of the Sabercats Saturday. They're 12-4 overall now on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A North semistate game: Frankton 35, Fairfield 34
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Lone, Miller finish seventh at state
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Concord wins sectional championship
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
