A look at local scores from Sat., February 13, 2021.
Note: for complete coverage of Lakeland and Fairfield in girls basketball regional action, as well as semistate wrestling coverage, visit those respective stories on our website, goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Bend St. Joseph 58, NorthWood 52
A strong effort on the road wasn't enough for the Panthers as their losing streak reached five games against the Indians. NorthWood was led by Cade Brenner's 17 points. They're now 9-7 on the season.
Northridge 44, Valparaiso 40
The Raiders picked up a huge road win over the Vikings, improving to 14-4 overall on the season.
Columbia City 50, West Noble 43
Austin Cripe scored 16 points for the Chargers in a losing effort. West Noble falls to 8-9 with the loss.
GYMNASTICS
Lakeland finishes fourth as team at Angola invite
Leading the all-around scoring for the Lakers was Emily Byler, who finished seventh individually with 31 points scored.
