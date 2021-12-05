Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Dec. 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 38, Prairie Heights 30
The No. 4 (Class 2A) Falcons remained unbeaten with a road win over the Panthers. Brea Garber led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Fairfield is 9-0 overall and 3-0 in NECC contests.
Northridge 62, Fort Wayne Carroll 61 (OT)
The Raiders won a thriller over the Chargers as sophomore Morgan Cross made a shot with less than three seconds remaining in overtime to seal the victory. She had 17 points in the game, with junior Eva Fisher leading Northridge with 22 points. The Raiders are now 6-2 overall on the season.
Concord 57, LaPorte 51 (OT)
Bailei Mayo had 19 points and Kendal Taylor 17 to power the Minutemen to an overtime win over the Slicers, improving to 5-4 on the season in the process.
Lakeland 50, Fremont 32
The Lakers picked up its first NECC win of the season. They improve to 5-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
Plymouth 54, Goshen 40
The RedHawks dropped their NLC opener on the road against the Pilgrims to fall to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
Churubusco 44, Westview 40
Sara Lapp's 17 points wasn't enough as the Warriors fell to the Eagles in an NECC contest.
Benton Central 64, NorthWood 24
The Panthers had a hard time keeping up with one of the best teams in Class 3A.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Noble 68, Wawasee 37
The Chargers used a 25-3 second quarter advantage to run away with a victory over the Warriors in Ligonier. Austin Cripe led the way for West Noble with 21 points, who improve to 3-0 on the season. Wawasee falls to 2-2.
Angola 60, Concord 50
The Minutemen lost a tough road game to the Hornets, bringing their record on the season to 2-2.
Valparaiso 72, Northridge 62
In what was the season opener for the Raiders, they lost to a ranked Vikings team at home.
Goshen 73, LaVille 37
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Wawasee wins Warsaw Super Dual
The Warriors went an impressive 5-0 on the day, beating Fort Wayne Concordia, FW Northrop, Penn, Warsaw and Elkhart en route to the team title. Eight Wawasee wrestlers won medalist honors: Kaleb Salazar (106 pounds), Dylan Tom (126), Logan Stuckman (132), Hunter Miller (138), Ethan Rodriguez (145), Gavin Malone (160), Cameron Zimmerman (170) and Tim Short (182). Wawasee is now 9-0 on the season and 1-0 in NLC matches with that win over Warsaw.
Concord also competed at the event, going 3-2 as a team. Junior Armen Koltookian earned medalist honors individually at the 195-pound weight class. The Minutemen are 3-3 overall and 0-2 in NLC contests this season so far.
Goshen goes 3-2 at Plymouth Super Dual
The RedHawks dropped two NLC matches in the process against Plymouth and Mishawaka, but beat Bishop Luers twice and Bishop Dwenger to end the day with an above .500 record overall. This puts the RedHawks at 10-5 overall with an 0-3 NLC record.
Fairfield hosts first NECC Super Dual
It was a tough day for Goshen News-area wrestling teams at the NECC Super Dual Saturday, as Fairfield went 1-4, Lakeland 1-3, West Noble 1-4 and Westview 0-5. Meanwhile, Garrett went 5-0 and both Prairie Heights and Angola went 4-0.
NorthWood goes 3-2 at LaPorte Invitational
The Panthers picked up team wins over Knox, Lowell and Rensselar Catholic and lost to LaPorte and Merrillville. NorthWood is 4-2 overall on the young season.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord girls second, boys third at Hall of Fame meet
The Minutemen traveled to Franklin High School to compete in the event that also featured Zionsville, Chesterton, Greenfield-Central and Jasper.
Angola wins Goshen Co-ed Relays
Goshen finished second and NorthWood third at the fun-filled event.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Maple Leafs 70, Spring Arbor 56
The Leafs are now 2-2 in Crossroads League games and 5-6 overall following a double-digit win over the Cougars. Three players scored in double figures for GC, led by TaNiece Chapman's 18 points.
Men’s basketball: Maple Leafs 62, Spring Arbor 56
GC picked up its first Crossroads League win of the season by knocking off the Cougars. Elias Ramirez led the offense with 18 points as the Leafs are now 3-8 overall and 1-3 in CL contests.
