Here is a look at the local prep scores and results from Saturday, December 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goshen 60, Plymouth 44
In the first NLC game of the season for the RedHawks, Goshen was able to knock off the Pilgrims at home. Freshman Ava Yordy led the victors with 14 points. Goshen is now 4-3 overall (1-0 NLC).
Northridge 63, FW Carroll 61
The No. 16 Raiders picked up an impressive road win over the No. 8 Chargers Saturday afternoon. A balanced Northridge attack was led by Morgan Cross and Eva Fisher's 12 points each. Sabrina Miller and Gaby Gates scored 11 each as well in the win. Northridge is now 8-2 on the season.
NorthWood 44, Jimtown 23
The Panthers made it wins on back-to-back nights by knocking off the Jimmies, improving to 4-3 in the process. Aaniyah Bonner once again led the Black Swish offense with 13 points. Jimtown is now 2-8.
Fairfield 60, Prairie Heights 17
The Falcons made quick work of the Panthers, improving to 9-1 (3-0 NECC) on the season.
Westview 38, Churubusco 24
The Warriors remained unbeaten in NECC play, improving to 3-0 in conference games an 4-5 overall with a victory over the Eagles. Makayla Mast led the scoring with 16 points.
Concord 43, LaPorte 24
The Minutemen are now 3-7 on the season following a road victory over the Slicers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northridge 53, Valparaiso 51
The 4-0 Raiders have now won their last three games by two points each. Alex Ellenson had 13 points to pace the Northridge offense in the victory.
Concord 38, Angola 37
The Minutemen edged the Hornets to improve to 2-2 on the season.
West Noble 59, Wawasee 51 (OT)
The Chargers outlasted the Warriors in Syracuse to stay unbeaten on the season at 3-0. Austin Cripe and Bradyn Barth both scored 17 points in the win for West Noble. Collin Ziebarth had 18 points for Wawasee, who are now 1-3 on the season.
Beech Grove 55, NorthWood 51
In a battle of two of the best teams in Class 3A, Beech Grove edged the Panthers as part of the "Sneakers for Santa Shootout" at Brownsburg High School. The No. 1 (3A) Panthers were led by an 18-point, seven-rebound performance out of senior Ian Raasch.
Goshen 60, Bremen 28
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Jimtown wins home Super Dual
The Jimmies went 5-0 to win its home super dual event. Jimtown had five undefeated wrestlers on the day: Aden Hartman (106), Haley Francis (106/113), Mikey Kallimani (132), Conner Watts (160) and Christian Carroll (285). The day also featured three NIC wins for Jimtown over John Glenn, Mishawaka Marian and New Prairie.
Area teams compete at Warsaw Super Duals
Both Elkhart and Wawasee went 4-1, while Concord went 2-3 as teams at the Hutch Memorial Duals at Warsaw High School. The hosts went 5-0 to win. Wawasee had four undefeated wrestlers on the day: Kaleb Salazar (106), Hunter Miller (152), Gavin Malone (170) and Cameron Zimmerman (182). Elkhart had two undefeated competitors: Cam Dews (132) and Cam Freedline (160). Concord had one in Armen Koltookian (195).
Goshen goes 3-2 at Plymouth Super Dual
The RedHawks also competed in two NLC duals during the day, beating Plymouth and losing to Mishawaka to run their record on the season to 10-6 (1-2 NLC).
NECC Super Duals results
Fairfield went 1-4 and West Noble 0-5, while Westview's record was unknown from the event.
Note: results from the LaPorte Invitational, featuring area team NorthWood, were not made available.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord does well at Hall of Fame Invitational
The Minutemen girls finished second and the boys third against some of the state's best competition at Franklin High School. Freshman Catie Brenneman was a standout for the Minutemen girls team, winning in four different races (500 yard freestyle, 400 yard individual medley, 200 yard freestyle relay and 400 yard freestyle relay).
Goshen, NorthWood tie at RedHawk Relays
In the inter-gender event, both the RedHawks and Panthers scored 202 points to share the team title. The meet features multiple relays that have boys and girls swimming in the same race.