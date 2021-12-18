Here are the local prep scores from Saturday, Dec. 18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fort Wayne Snider 62, Fairfield 33
The Falcons lost their first game of the season to a strong Class 4A team in Snider. No. 2 (2A) Fairfield is now 12-1 overall.
Westview 27, Sturgis (MI) 14
The Warriors picked up their third victory of the season with a home win over Sturgis.
Mishawaka 53, Concord 36
The Minutemen lost in Northern Lakes Conference action to the Cavemen, falling to 6-6 overall and 1-3 in conference games.
Warsaw 51, Wawasee 27
The Warriors are now 7-6 overall and 0-4 in the NLC following a road loss to the Tigers.
Plymouth 41, NorthWood 35
Joselyn Edwards had 16 points in a losing effort for the Panthers against the Pilgrims. NorthWood is now 2-11 overall and 1-3 in NLC games.
Eastside 56, Lakeland 46
The Lakers dropped a tough one in NECC play, bringing their record to 6-8 overall and 1-5 in conference contests.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble 64, Concord 36
The Minutemen fall to 3-5 on the season with the road loss to the Knights.
Jimtown 59, Fairfield 55
The Falcons dropped a tough game to the Jimmies, bringing their overall record to 4-3 on the season so far. Caleb Wright had 19 points for Fairfield in the loss.
Goshen 57, Northridge 55
Full report in the Monday print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Concord goes 1-3 at Mike Bottorff invite
The Minutemen picked one team win against South Bend St, Joseph at the event hosted at LaVille High School. Landin Braden at 120 pounds and Lance Army at 285 went 4-0 individually for Concord.
Wawasee 4-1, Northridge 1-4 at Wawasee Super Duals
Full report in the Monday print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Note: the schedule swim meet between Northridge and NorthWood schedule for Saturday was postponed to a date to be announced later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.