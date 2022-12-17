Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, December 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview 55, Sturgis (Mi.) 46
Andrea Miller and Mykayla Mast had 13 points each to lead the Warriors past Sturgis, improving Westview to 6-7 on the season.
Bethany Christian 52, Lakeland Christian 40
The Bruins extended its winning streak to eight, bringing the record to 10-1 (2-0 HPC). Zoe Willems had 18 points and Kiersten Todd 10 to pace Bethany Christian.
Elkhart 66, Edwardsburg (Mi.) 52
The Lions picked up an impressive road win north of the border. They are now 8-5 on the season.
Plymouth 42, NorthWood 27
The Panthers were on the short end of an NLC contest Saturday in Nappanee, snapping their five game winning streak. NorthWood is now 7-4 (2-2 NLC) on the season.
Warsaw 56, Wawasee 41
The Warriors jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers took over from there, ultimately winning by double digits in an NLC contest. Wawasee's record now sits at 7-6 (2-2 NLC).
Mishawaka 57, Concord 36
The Minutemen drop to 4-10 overall and 0-4 in the NLC with the loss.
Fort Wayne Snider 59, Fairfield 38
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Concord 55, East Noble 26
The Minutemen cruised to a win over the Knights in a game that was part of the "Champions of Character Classic" at Grace College. Concord is now 3-5 on the season.
Bethany Christian 37, Lakeland Christian 35
The Bruins ended up winning via a game-winning goaltend caused by LCA. It improves Bethany to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Plains Conference. Tyson Chupp led the winners with 18 points.
Jimtown 53, Fairfield 43
The Jimmies beat their cross-county foes in the Falcons to pick up their second win of the season (now 2-5). Meanwhile, Fairfield falls to 2-4.
Valparaiso 64, Elkhart 32
The Lions were overwhelmed by Valpo, dropping to 1-6 on the season.
Northridge 59, Goshen 50
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Chambers, Jellison lead area at McKee Invitational
West Noble's Taiden Chambers won the 138-pound weight class championship, while Elkhart's Brayden Ellison won the 285-pound weight class to lead the Goshen News coverage area at the event hosted by Rochester High School. Concord's Armen Koltookian finished in second place at 195 pounds, losing the championship match in overtime. The host Zebras won the team title.
NorthWood hosts inaugural Super Duals meet
The host Panthers went 3-1 on the day, with its only loss coming to champion Edwardsburg (Mi.), 42-36, in the final match of the evening. NorthWood's three wins came against Jimtown, Fort Wayne Concordia and South Bend Adams. The Panthers are now 8-11 on the season.
The Jimmies went 2-2, losing to NorthWood and Edwardsburg while beating Concordia and Adams. They are now 8-3 in duals this year.
Wawasee December Super Duals Results
The host Warriors went 2-2, losing close matches to Angola (42-38) and Norwell (42-36) before beating NLC foes Plymouth (48-27) and Northridge (38-34). Those two conference wins keeps Wawasee undefeated in the NLC at 4-0. They're also 13-4 overall.
Northridge went 1-3 on the day, with its lone victory over Plymouth, 41-31. The updated record for the Raiders now is 9-9 (4-1 NLC).
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Northridge picks up two NLC wins over NorthWood
The boys competition was as close as you can get, as the Raiders edged the Panthers, 92-91. Northridge won the final race of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to pull out the victory. Although NorthWood didn't get the team win, Joe Hahn set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, winning the race in a time of 1:04.50. The Northridge boys are now 7-3 (4-1 NLC), while the NorthWood boys are 7-4 (1-3 NLC).
In the girls' competition, Northridge cruised to a 119-63 win. The Northridge girls are now 8-2 (5-0 NLC), while the NorthWood girls are 6-6 (0-4 NLC).
Elkhart, LaPorte split meet
The Lions' girls edged the Slicers 95-88, while the LaPorte boys got past Elkhart, 99-87. The Elkhart girls are now 6-4, while the boys are now 5-4.
Note: results from the Warsaw Diving Invitational, which included area team Wawasee, were not provided by 11:30 p.m. Saturday.