Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Dec. 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeland 59, Bethany Christian 34
Faith Riehl had 17 points and 12 rebounds to power the Lakers to a non-conference victory. Teammate Peyton Hartsough also added 17 points in the victory. Zoe Willems had 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Lakeland is now 6-6 overall, while Bethany Christian is 4-7.
Northridge 58, Concord 33
The Raiders picked up an impressive road NLC win over the Minutemen behind 18 points from Colleen Miller, 14 from Julia Mantyla and 10 from Eva Fisher. Concord was led offensively by Bailei Mayo's 13 points. Northridge is now 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the NLC, while the Minutemen are 6-5 overall and 1-2 in conference games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeland 65, Bethany Christian 46
The Lakers picked up their first win of the season in the victory over the Bruins. Ben Keil had 24 points to pace the Lakeland attack, while Beck Willems led Bethany with 15 points. The Lakers are now 1-5 and the Bruins 2-3 on the season.
NorthWood 66, Fairfield 44
The Panthers continued its strong start to the season with a home win over the Falcons. Ian Raasch led the NorthWood offense with 21 points, while Chaz Yoder added 15 points and Cade Brenner 14 as the Panthers are now 5-0 on the season. Fairfield falls to 3-2 overall.
Northridge 66, Angola 48
The Raiders are now 2-1 on the season following a road victory over the Hornets.
Wawasee 41, Whitko 34
The Warriors grinded out a road victory over the Wildcats to improve to 3-2 on the season. Caden Welty had 12 points to lead the Wawasee attack.
West Noble 68, Churubusco 58
The Chargers improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the NECC with a road win over the Eagles. Austin Cripe once again led the way for West Noble, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Goshen 49, South Bend St. Joseph 47
WRESTLING
NorthWood has 5-0 day at Northridge Super Duals
The Panthers, along with Fort Wayne Homestead, went 5-0 in the eight-team super dual. NorthWood beat Penn, Fort Wayne Snider, Northridge, Warsaw and Bishop Dwenger to improve to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in Northern Lakes Conference matches.
Northridge went 2-3, beating Concord and Warsaw before losing to NorthWood, Homestead and Snider. The Raiders as a team are now 2-5 overall and 2-1 in NLC contests.
Concord went 0-5 to fall to 3-8 overall as a team and 0-3 in the NLC.
Full team scores can be found here.
Note: results featuring local teams from the Jim Nicholson Invitational at Elkhart and the John Glenn Super Dual were not available as of 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Goshen splits NLC meet with Warsaw
The RedHawk boys swimming team was able to beat the Tigers 112-74, while the girls came up just short to Warsaw, 90-80. This leaves the Goshen boys team with a 7-2 overall record and 3-2 in the NLC, while the girls are 6-3 overall and 2-3 in NLC action. Full individual results can be found here.
Wawasee boys, girls win host invite
Although final results were not provided, the Wawasee athletics Twitter account posted photos of both Warrior swims teams with the winning trophies following the Wawasee Invitational. Other schools competing in the event were Angola, Bremen, Columbia City, Culver Academy, East Noble, Fremont and Plymouth.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Maple Leafs 83, Blackburn 58
The Leafs have now won three of their last four games to improve to 6-6 overall on the season.
Men's basketball: Maple Leafs 99, Lincoln Christian 64
While GC won on the hardwood, the bigger victory for the program came Friday when head coach Jon Tropf and his wife, Stef, welcomed their son, Nico, into the world. Congratulations to the couple on the birth of a healthy baby!
