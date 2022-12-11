Here is a look at the local prep scores and results from Saturday, Dec. 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goshen 43, South Bend Adams 40
Tyra Marcum had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Kyra Hill added 13 points and eight rebounds in the home win for the RedHawks, who are now 6-4 on the season.
Northridge 76, Concord 17
The Raiders dismantled the Minutemen in an NLC contest. Northridge is now 10-2 (2-0 NLC), while Concord is 4-8 (0-3 NLC).
Bethany Christian 44, Lakeland 34
The Bruins outscored the Lakers 18-6 in the fourth quarter to pick up the road victory, improving to 8-1 on the season. Zoe Willems had another great performance for Bethany, scoring 19 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and recording four steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 64, Fairfield 24
The Panthers won the first quarter 18-0, never looking back from there to beat the Falcons. Ian Raasch had 19 points to lead NorthWood's offense. As a team, the Panthers shot 25-36 (69.4%) from the field for the game. NorthWood is now 5-1, while Fairfield is 2-3.
West Noble 67, Churubusco 27
A 27-point performance from Bradyn Barth helped the Chargers remain undefeated, improving to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the NECC.
Westview 52, Central Noble 51
Luke Helmuth hit a shot at the buzzer to lift the Warriors to an NECC victory over the Cougars. Brady Yoder led Westview with 17 points on offense. The Warriors are now 3-2 (2-0 NECC).
Northridge 56, Angola 44
The Raiders remain unbeaten on the early season, improving to 5-0 with the home win over the Hornets. Nolan Bales paced Northridge with 13 points.
Wawasee 61, Whitko 37
Three different Wawasee players scored at least 14 points in the victory. Maddux Everingham had 16 points, while Carson Smith and Peyton Felger had 14 each. Wawasee is now 2-3 on the season.
Argos 53, Jimtown 51
The Jimmies fell in a close one to the Dragons, bring their record to 1-3 on the campaign.
Lakeland 76, Bethany Christian 45
Ben and Nate Keil scored 22 points each for the Lakers in the win. Bethany Christian drops to 1-3 on the season.
SB St. Joseph 73, Goshen 64 (OT)
WRESTLING
Northridge hosts Super Dual event
Both Fort Wayne Snider and Homestead posted 5-0 records at the eight-team setup of the Northridge Super Duals. From The Goshen News coverage area, Northridge went 4-1, Concord 1-4 and NorthWood 0-5. Other records from teams were Warsaw 3-2, Penn (JV) 2-3 and Northfield 0-5.
Penn wins Jim Nicholson Invitational at Elkhart
The Kingsmen won the individual tournament-based event, accumulating 443 team points to get the win. Rochester was second with 407, Elkhart and Jimtown tied for third with 281, Crown Point fifth with 274, Fairfield sixth with 222, Mississinewa seventh with 191 and Wheeler eighth with 111.
From The Goshen News coverage area, Jimtown's Mikey Kallimani was named the MVP of the tournament after winning the 132-pound weight class with a 5-0 record. He was the only individual from our coverage to win his weight class, with plenty others taking second and third place honors. Full brackets can be found online at trackwrestling.com.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Wawasee wins home invitational
The Mishler sisters of senior Alexis and sophomore Julie combined to set three new records for Wawasee. Julie set a new pool and school record in the 50-yard freestyle, while Alexis set new pool records in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.
Goshen, Warsaw split meet
The Warsaw boys beat Goshen 108-78, while the RedHawk girls were able to knock off the Tigers, 103-73. This leaves both the Goshen boys and girls teams with records of 3-2 both overall and in the NLC.