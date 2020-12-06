A look at the prep scores from Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 39, Prairie Heights 12
The Falcons shutdown defense once again overpowered an opponent, this time against Prairie Heights. Fairfield improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Sophomore Brea Garber led the way on offense with 14 points.
Goshen 45, Plymouth 27
Full report in the paper or online at goshennews.com.
Lakeland 55, Fremont 30
The Lakers improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the NECC with a convincing win over the Eagles. Bailey Hartsough led the way with 17 points.
Fort Wayne Carroll 52, Northridge 43
The Raiders gave No. 12 Carroll all they could handle, but came up a little short Saturday in Fort Wayne. Sophomore Eva Fisher kept up her strong play, leading Northridge with 13 points.
Churubusco 44, Westview 31
The Warriors suffered a tough NECC loss at the hands of the Eagles. Hallie Mast had 11 points to lead Westview.
LaPorte 41, NorthWood 37
The defending Class 3A state champs lost a close one on the road to the Slicers. The Panthers were led offensively by 16 points from Alea Minnich. She also had seven rebounds to lead the team in that department as well.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elkhart 77, Northridge 75
In what could be a sectional final preview, the Lions edged the Raiders in Middlebury. Sam Smith had 34 points to lead Northridge, who fall to 1-1 on the early season.
West Noble 50, Goshen 49
The Chargers edged the RedHawks in a game that was moved up from Feb. 23, 2021. Austin Cripe had 21 points to lead West Noble, while Drew Hogan scored 15 to lead Goshen.
Angola 57, Concord 53
The Minutemen came up just short in its season opener against the Hornets. They visit West Noble on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
NECC Super Duals held at West Noble
Central Noble, Garrett and Prairie Heights all went 5-0 at the NECC Super Duals at West Noble. Local team records were: Lakeland 3-2, West Noble 2-3, Westview 1-4 and Fairfield 0-5.
NorthWood goes 4-0 at LaPorte invite
The Panthers defeated Knox 57-17, Franklin Central 72-10, LaPorte 40-34 and Merrillville 50-25. They are now 5-0 overall on the season.
Wawasee goes 2-2, Concord 1-3 at Warsaw Invitational
The Warriors beat Concord and Fort Wayne Wayne, but lost to New Haven and Elkhart at the Warsaw invite. Titus Taylor (120 pounds) and Gavin Malone (145) each went 4-0 for Wawasee on the day.
The Minutemen defeated Fort Wayne Wayne 48-28, but fell to Elkhart, Warsaw and Wawasee earlier in the day. They are now 1-4 on the season and 0-3 in NLC competition.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Angola wins RedHawk Relays
The Hornets scored a combined 202 points to win the co-ed event. Goshen finished second with 152 points. NorthWood was fourth with 90 points.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
MBB: Maple Leafs 70, Spring Arbor 68 (OT)
The Maple Leafs snapped a 22-game Crossroads League losing streak by edging Spring Arbor in overtime at home. Austin Branagan had 19 points and nine rebounds in the winning effort. GC is now 3-8 on the season and 1-3 in conference action.
WBB: Maple Leafs 79, Grace 67
The Maple Leafs won their first game of the season, knocking off the Lancers at home. TaNiece Chapman had a double-double for Goshen, scoring 14 points and hauling in 11 rebounds. It was the first time both Goshen College basketball teams won conference games on the same day since Dec. 3, 2016.
