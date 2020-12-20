Local prep scores from Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Lakeland 59, Eastside 42
Faith Riehl had a career-high 30 points as the Lakers remained unbeaten in NECC action with a win against the Blazers.
Warsaw 67, Wawasee 16
The Tigers overpowered the Warriors to an NLC victory in Warsaw.
Bethany Christian 57, Jimtown 23
The Bruins picked up another dominating victory, this time over the Jimmies. Mariah Stoltzfus led the way with 18 points for Bethany.
Mishawaka 54, Concord 37
The Minutemen fell to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in NLC play with the loss to the Cavemen.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jimtown 57, Fairfield 33
A day after getting their first win of the season, the Falcons struggled in a loss to the Jimmies. Anders Revoir led Fairfield with nine points on offense.
West Noble 40, Bethany Christian 28The Chargers picked up a non-conference victory over the Bruins in Goshen. Austin Cripe led West Noble with 17 points, while Mason Closson had 13 points in a losing effort for Bethany.
Goshen goes 2-3 at Hobart Invitational
The RedHawks picked up their first wins of the season at Hobart. They beat Hammond Gavit and the Hobart ‘B’ team before falling to Hobart, Chesterton and Lake Central in their final three matches. Goshen is now 2-6 overall on the season. They host Warsaw at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Northridge sweeps NorthWood
The Raiders girls team won 149-30 over the Panthers, while the boys were 119-64 victors over NorthWood.
WBB: IU South Bend 68, Maple Leafs 63
Playing their third game in four days, GC came up just short against the Titans. Graysen Cockerham had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Leafs.
