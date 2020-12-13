Local prep scores from Saturday, December 12, 2020.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeland 45, Bethany Christian 41
The Lakers edged the Bruins in a competitive affair in Goshen. Bailey Hartsough had 20 points to lead Lakeland, while Bethany was led on offense by Zoe Willems' 16 points.
Northridge 56, Concord 39
Jaci Walker had 21 points to lead the Raiders to a Northern Lakes Conference win over the Minutemen. Devine Johnson had 13 points to pace Concord.
Goshen 56, South Bend Adams 31
The RedHawks had no issues with the Eagles at home. Megan Gallagher led the way with 13 points for Goshen.
Columbia City 39, Fairfield 29
The Eagles outscored the Falcons 17-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for a win in Benton. Fairfield's offense was led by Brea Garber, who had 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeland 68, Bethany Christian 58
The Lakers improved to 2-0 on the season with a win at the Menno Lands. Braden Bontrager led Lakeland with 26 points. Beck Willems had 23 points for the Bruins in a losing effort.
NorthWood 46, Fairfield 29
The Panthers picked up 19 points from Cade Brenner in a road victory. Braedon Helms led Fairfield in scoring with 12 points.
South Bend St. Joseph 68, Goshen 50
Full report in Monday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
Northridge 60, Angola 51
The Raiders improved to 3-1 on the season with a victory over the Hornets at home.
Churubusco 70, West Noble 63 (OT)
The Chargers gave the Eagles all they could handle before falling in overtime. Austin Cripe scored 31 points in a losing effort for West Noble, who's now 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in NECC action.
Westview 60, Central Noble 54
Full report in Monday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Northridge goes 5-0 in own Super Duals
The Raiders kept up their strong start to 2020 by going perfect in the Northridge Super Duals.
Fairfield goes 0-5 at Jimtown Invite
Although the Falcons didn't pick up any wins as a team, they had a couple wrestlers post individual winning records. Marco Garcia went 4-1 at 120 pounds, and Braxton Campbell was 3-2 at 126 pounds.
Mishawaka def. Goshen
No scores were given, but Goshen athletic director tweeted that the RedHawks lost to the Cavemen in Goshen's season opener. Goshen visits NorthWood Tuesday.
No. 2 (Class 2A) Garrett 46, No. 8 (2A) Wawasee 24
The Railroaders emerged with the team win in a top-10 showdown in Syracuse. Individual winners for the Warriors were Hunter Miller (120 pounds), Dylan Tom (126), Jace Alexander (145), Wyatt Slusher (182) and Hagaen Slusher (285).
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Goshen girls, Warsaw boys win
The Goshen boys swimming team beat Warsaw, 101-85, but the girls fell to the Tigers, 113-72, in Northern Lakes Conference action.
Wawasee Invitational results
GIRLS:
- Culver Academies, 479 points
- Angola, 382.5
- Wawasee, 355
- Columbia City, 338.5
- Bremen, 300
- East Noble, 226
- Plymouth, 141
BOYS:
- Angola, 455 points
- Columbia City, 410
- Culver Academies, 322
- Wawasee, 296
- Bremen, 267
- East Noble, 141
- Plymouth, 108
- Fremont, 17
GOSHEN COLLEGE
MBB: Grace 77, Maple Leafs 61
After winning its first Crossroads League game earlier in the week, Goshen couldn't keep up with the Lancers Saturday in Winona Lake. Austin Branagan had 21 points to lead the Leafs.
