Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Aug. 27.
GIRLS GOLF
Northridge wins Westview Invitational
The Raiders shot a team score of 355 at Heron Creek to win the championship. Karisa Dyer was the medalist with an 82, Alex Reschly fourth with an 85 and Macey Riegsecker eighth with an 89 to pace Northridge.
Also from the TGN area: West Noble's Mackensy Mabie tied for second individually with an 84 as the Chargers finished in seventh place as a team. Concord was third, Fairfield fourth, Westview fifth, Elkhart ninth and Wawasee 10th.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jimtown 3, ECA 1
The Jimmies improved to 3-0, while the Eagles are now 1-3 on the season. Freshman Emma Martin scored twice for Jimtown.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
Bri Munoz scored three goals, while Paige Schwartz and Morgan Riegsecker added one each as the Warriors improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in NECC contests.
NorthWood 8, Bremen 0
The Panthers cruised to a non-conference win, improving to 3-1 in the process.
Elkhart 3, LaVille 1
The Lions knocked off the Lancers to bring their record to 2-1-1 so far.
Concord 2, Wawasee 0
The Minutemen were able to pick up an NLC victory over the Warriors. Concord is now 1-3-1 (1-1 NLC), while Wawasee is 1-3-3 (0-1 NLC).
Bethany Christian 1, Central Noble 1
The Bruins and Cougars played to a draw, leaving Bethany with a 1-3-1 record on the season.
West Noble 1, East Noble 1
The Chargers are now 0-2-2 following a draw with their county foes.
Goshen 1, Northridge 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS SOCCER
Westview 8, Lakeland 0
The No. 2 (Class 1A) Warriors kept rolling, improving to 4-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the NECC with the victory over the Lakers.
Concord 9, Angola 0
The Minutemen had no issues with the Hornets, improving to 2-1-1 on the season with the win.
ECA 3, Central Noble 0
The Eagles remain unbeaten, improving to 5-0 with a shutout win over Central Noble. Goals were scored by Hayden Hartman, Luke Schramm and Carson Hiler.
Wawasee 3, West Noble 0
Xavier Washington had two goals and Isaac Hodges added the other as the Warriors shutout the Chargers. Wawasee is now 2-2 on the season, while West Noble is 1-3.
Bremen 4, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins dropped to 1-3 on the season with the loss.
Goshen 4, Northridge 3
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Westview boys, West Noble girls win Prairie Heights Invitational
In the boys' race, Westview beat out West Noble to take home the title. Individually, Warrior freshman Noah Bontrager won the race with a time of 16:16. West Noble senior Grant Flora was third individually with a time of 16:56.
On the girls' side, West Noble beat Leo by one team point to win the championship. Leo's Isabelle Shenfeld was the individual champion, while West Noble freshman Trinity Parson was second (20:59) and Westview sophomore Kiana Mast third (21:32).
NorthWood boys wins home invitational
The Panthers' boys cross country team dominated their home invite, scoring 41 team points to run away with the competition. NorthWood had the top two times, as Jordan Burden won in 16:51 and Owen Allen was second in 16:57. All five runners that scored for the Panthers finished in the top 16 individually. Also on the boys' side, Concord was sixth, ECA seventh, Bethany Christian eighth and Jimtown 15th.
South Bend St. Joseph won the girls' team title, with the host Panthers finishing second. Sydney Prenkert was fifth (21:29) and Hanna Clyde sixth (21:32) to lead NorthWood, who only lost to the Indians by five points. Also on the girls' side, Concord was fourth and ECA fifth.
Goshen boys lead area at Penn Invitational
The RedHawks' boys XC team finished in third place out of nine teams, with senior Tommy Claxton having a third-place finish individually as well with a time of 16:34. Elkhart was fourth as a team, led by Max Malloy's fourth-place individual finish of a time of 16:36. Northridge, who didn't have their full team, finished seventh.
On the girls' side, the top individual finisher from the TGN coverage area was Elkhart's Alaina Dibley, who placed ninth in a time of 21:39. Elkhart finished in fourth out of seven teams, while Goshen was fifth. The Northridge girls did not field a team.
Valparaiso was the boys' team champ, while Penn won the girls' team title.
BOYS TENNIS
Bethany Christian finishes runner-up at Bremen Invitational
The Bruins beat Wawasee 4-1 and Bremen 3-2 before losing in the finals to Fremont, 3-2. Noah Schrock went 3-0 on the day at No. 2 singles for Bethany, as well as the No. 1 doubles pairing of Breece Erickson and Gideon Miller. The Bruins improve their overall record to 3-4 on the season.
Wawasee had a tough day on the tennis courts, losing to Bethany Christian, 4-1 to Fremont and 3-2 to Bremen to drop their overall record to 4-4 on the season.
Jimtown 5, Buchanan (MI) 0
The Jimmies improved to 5-3 on the season with the non-conference win.
East Noble 3, Fairfield 2
In what was a competitive battle between two strong teams, the Falcons suffered their first loss of the season. Individual wins for Fairfield came at No. 2 singles (Cooper LeCount) and No. 2 doubles (Luke Holsopple/Noah Mast). The Falcons are now 5-1 on the season.
From Friday: Goshen 4, South Bend St. Joseph 1
The No. 30-ranked RedHawks knocked off the No. 22-ranked Indians in impressive fashion, winning at No. 1 singles (Pi Wellington), No. 3 singles (Isaac Stahly) and both doubles positions (Joel Byler/Myles McLaughlin, Tyler Scott/Kyan Miller). Goshen remains unbeaten on the season at 8-0.
From Friday: Culver Academy 5, NorthWood 0
The Panthers are now 0-6 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Goshen wins Westview Invitational
The RedHawks first went 2-1 in pool play, beating Wawasee and South Bend Adams while losing to Central Noble. Goshen was able to advance to the championship match on a tiebreaker, however, and they went on to beat Whitko, 25-22, 25-21, in the title contest to win the invite. This brings Goshen's overall record to 9-4 on the season.
Also competing from the TGN area was Bethany Christian, Wawasee and Westview. The Bruins went 3-1, winning the third-place match over Central Noble. Wawasee also went 3-1, winning the fifth-place match over Eastside. The host Warriors went 1-3, winning the seventh-place match over Adams.
Bethany Christian's overall record is now 5-2, Wawasee 7-2 and Westview 2-6.
ECA wins Jimtown Invitational
The Eagles knocked off the host Jimmies in three sets before beating the Goshen Homeschool team in the finals. Combined with a win over South Bend Career Academy Friday, and ECA is now 9-1 on the season.
Elkhart wins Mishawaka Invitational
The Lions beat South Bend St. Joseph, Fairfield and Lafayette Harrison in pool play before beating the host Cavemen in the championship match, 25-20, 25-16. Standouts included Hannah Teich with 30 kills across the four matches and Tiffany Watterson with 72 digs. This improves Elkhart to 6-0 on the season.
Fairfield went 3-1 overall on the day, with wins over Lafayette Harrison, St. Joseph and South Central. The Falcons are now 6-2 on the season.
Northridge wins Huntington Invitational
The strong start to the season continued for the Raiders. They picked up victories over Peru, Logansport, Clinton and Maconaquah to win the invite and improve their record to 10-1 in the process.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's volleyball goes 1-3 over weekend
The Maple Leafs played two matches at home both Friday and Saturday, picking up a win over Calumet College of St. Joseph Friday night for its first win of the season. Freshman Sydney Stutsman - a recent Fairfield graduate - served back-to-back aces for the Leafs to close out the five-set win.
Men’s soccer: Michigan-Dearborn 2, Maple Leafs 1
GC drops to 0-1-1 with the loss. Samuel Marchi scored the lone goal for the Leafs.