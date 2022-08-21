Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, Aug. 20.
GIRLS GOLF
Northridge finishes third at New Haven Invitational
The Raiders' team score of a 358 was good to finish third at the invite. Alex Reschly led Northridge with an 83, finishing sixth individually. Goshen was also in the field, with Briza Tayagua-Delgado finishing 10th individually with an 85.
NorthWood, Concord compete at Warsaw Invitational
NorthWood finished fifth at the tournament at Stonehenge GC with a team score of 370, while Concord was 10th in the 14-team field with a 394. Sophie Richmond led the Panthers with an 84, while Madison Weaver had an 89 to pace the Minutemen.
Note: the Rochester Invitational, which featured area teams Elkhart, Fairfield and Wawasee, was canceled due to weather.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 6, Angola 0
The RedHawks cruised to a non-conference road win over the Hornets.
Elkhart Christian 8, West Noble 0
Despite only having 10 players, the Eagles were able to dominate against the Chargers. Allison Russell scored six of the eight ECA goals in the victory.
Jimtown 5, Bethany Christian 3
The Jimmies scored the final three goals of the game for a comeback victory over the Bruins.
Westview 4, Wawasee 0
A hat trick from Bri Munoz was more than enough for Westview in the non-conference victory over Wawasee.
South Bend Trinity 2, Concord 0
The Minutemen suffered a tough loss to Trinity at home.
Northridge finishes 0-2-1 at Indian Invite
The Raiders lost to South Bend Adams, 2-0, Friday night, tied Valparaiso, 1-1, in their first game Saturday before dropping a 2-1 decision to Munster in their final game Saturday afternoon.
BOYS SOCCER
NorthWood wins home invitational
The Panthers beat Bremen, 1-0, in the semifinal game, then knocked off Manchester, 2-1, in the final to win their own invitational.
Elkhart splits contests at Center Grove Invitational
The Lions beat Columbus East, 5-0, in their first game before losing 1-0 to Castle in its second contest.
Goshen 1, South Bend Adams 1
The RedHawks and Eagles played to a draw in a non-conference matchup.
ECA 3, South Bend Riley 2
The Eagles improved to 3-0 on the season with a narrow victory over the Wildcats.
Bethany Christian 3, Lakeland Christian Academy 0
The Bruins were able to pick up an HPC win, shutting out LCA at home.
Mishawaka Marian 9, West Noble 0
The Chargers struggled against a talented Knights team.
Note: the Concord at Fort Wayne Homestead game was postponed due to weather. A makeup date has not yet been announced.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
NorthWood does well at ECA Hokum Karem
The Panther girls' team made it four-straight championships at the event, while the boys' team finished second behind Valparaiso. It's a different type of event, as schools put pairs of runners together and they run three, one-mile runs, relay style.
Individually, ECA's Hannah Schramm and Sheridan Maxwell won the girls race in a time of 37:05. NorthWood's top duo, Hanna Clyde and Sydney Prenkert, finished second with a time of 37:12. On the boys' side, the Valparaiso duo of Mason Nobels and Jimmy Dillabaugh set a new meet record with a time of 28:23. Goshen's Tommy Claxton and Luis Loera were second in 29:05.
Northridge, West Noble compete at Huntington Invitational
Both boys and girls teams for the Raiders and Chargers competed in the event. For Northridge, the boys finished second amongst 15 teams, led by senior Jaxon Miller's ninth place finish individually. The Raider girls finished fourth, led by senior Tame Baylis' seventh place finish.
For West Noble, the boys' team finished in eighth place, led by senior Grant Flora's eighth place finish individually. The girls' team was seventh, with Trinity Parson's 22nd-place finish being their top performer.
Note: full results from the NIC Stomp at Ox Bow Park were not made available. However, Penn won both the boys and girls races.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen wins host tournament
The RedHawks went 3-0 on the day, only losing one of the 15 individual matches they played to win their home tournament and improve to 5-0 on the season.
Note: full results from the Penn Round Robin, featuring area team Northridge, and the DeKalb Invitational that had area teams NorthWood and West Noble, were not made available as of press deadline Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
ECA wins Westville Invitational
The Eagles kept up their impressive start to the season, beating Fremont and Westville to win the tournament and improve to 6-0 on the season.
Northridge finishes third at West Noble Invitational
After losing to Leo in its first match of the day, the Raiders rattled off wins against Churubusco, East Noble and Bishop Luers to take third in the tournament, improving their overall record to 5-1 in the process. Meanwhile, the host Chargers went 1-3 during the day, with its lone win coming against Lakewood Park Christian.
NorthWood goes 2-2 at Penn tournament
It was an up-and-down day for the Panthers at the Penn tournament, beating Andrean, then losing to Fort Wayne Homestead, then beating Portage Northern (MI) before losing a three-set match to the host Kingsmen. This leaves NorthWood with a 4-2 record on the season.
Concord, Goshen compete at LaPorte Invitational
The Minutemen had a nice day, going 3-1 with wins over Washington Township, Hanover Central and Merrillville, only losing to the host Slicers. Goshen went 1-2 on the evening, losing to New Prairie and Prairie Heights sandwiched around a win over Highland.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's soccer: Maple Leafs 4, Brescia 1
Goshen High School alum Maddie Swallow scored twice to lead GC to an opening-day victory at home.
Women's volleyball: Leafs go 0-2 in opening weekend
GC dropped a couple of tough matches to Waldorf and Cardinal Stritch at a tournament in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to start their season.