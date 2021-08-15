Here is a look at the area prep scores from Saturday, August 14.
GIRLS GOLF
Columbia City wins Westview Invitational
The Eagles shot a team score of 361 to win the 10-team event at Heron Creek GC. Other local teams involved were Wawasee (2nd place, 401), Goshen (3rd, 409), Concord (4th, 409), Westview (5th, 422), Fairfield (6th, 428), West Noble (7th, 431), Lakeland (9th, 449) and Northridge (10th, 457). Hope Haarer from Westview shot an 85 and Taylor Cripe from Wawasee an 86 to finish second and third, respectively, in the individual standings.
NorthWood finishes 7th out of 16 teams at Lapel Invitational
The Panthers shot a team score of 343 at The Edge Golf Course in Anderson. Hamilton Southeastern was the team winner with a 301. Individual scores for NorthWood were Cybill Stillson 79, Riley Kitson 81 (personal best), Bre Goss 88, Kira Schrock 95 (personal best) and Bella Sechrist 107. NorthWood hosts Fairfield in nine-hole action Monday at McCormick Creek GC.
CROSS COUNTRY (Boys and girls)
Elkhart sweeps host invitational
The Lions' boys and girls cross country teams won the respective titles at Ox Bow Park. Individual winners were Margaret Baxter from South Bend St. Joseph in the girls race and Anthony Roberts from Concord in the boys race.
Girls race, final team standings:
- Elkhart, 33 points (top individual: Emma Hodges, 20:58, 3rd overall)
- South Bend St. Joseph, 45 points (top individual: Margaret Baxter, 20:42, 1st overall)
- Concord, 82 points (top individual: Zoe Roberts, 21:16, 5th overall)
- Mishawaka Marian, 109 points (top individual: Deirdre Tomasek, 20:48, 2nd overall)
- John Glenn, 141 points (top individual: Katelynn Braun, 21:38, 7th overall)
- South Bend Riley, 154 points (top individual: Maggie Whitmer, 28:19, 26th overall)
Boys race, final team standings:
- Elkhart, 48 points (top individual: Teagen Rodriguez, 17:20, 2nd place overall)
- South Bend St. Joseph, 51 points (top individual: Brendan Pruitt, 17:50, 5th place overall)
- Concord, 57 points (top individual: Anthony Roberts, 16:59, 1st overall)
- South Bend Riley, 71 points (top individual: Austin Wittrock, 18:13, 6th place overall)
- Mishawaka Marian, 127 points (top individual: Stephen Rice, 18:36, 12th overall)
- John Glenn, 163 points (top individual: Blake Maistaff, 18:38, 14th overall)
- South Bend Clay, 200 points (top individual: Seth Horban, 19:08, 26th overall)
Note: full results are in PDFs at the bottom of the page.
Fairfield competes in Snider Hokum Karem
The Falcons were one of many teams to compete at the Hokum Karem-styled event at Fort Wayne Snider Saturday. Their full results were unavailable as of press time.
Northridge does well in highly competitive Valley Cross Kick-Off
Running at the state championship course in Terre Haute, the Raiders' boys team ran to a 9th place finish, while the girls ended up 12th in 30-team fields.
The top seven times for the Northridge boys were: Jack Moore 16:38 (12th overall), Jaxon Miller 16:44 (18th overall), Trevin Schlabach 17:38, Nolan Bales 17:49, Jon Spicher and David Gingerich 18:00, and Nathan Perez 18:01.
On the girls side, the Northridge times were: Haylee Hile 21:00 (26th overall), Tame Baylis 21:04 (30th overall), Emma Long 22:07, Kylie McMann 22:30, Kennedy Troyer 24:11 and Hayley Troyer 25:02.
Full results can be found here.
BOYS SOCCER
Elkhart 1, Goshen 0
Full game recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
Chesterton 3, Northridge 0
Full game recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fort Wayne Carroll 1, Northridge 0
Cydel Miller made 12 saves for the Raiders, but it wasn't enough in a close loss to the Chargers on the road in Fort Wayne.
VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield 3, Eastside 0
The No. 4 (Class 2A) Falcons took care of Northeast Corner Conference foe Eastside, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 to begin the 2021 season. Makenna Steele had 11 kills and two aces, while Sydney Stutsman added 25 assists in the win.
Jimtown 3, Goshen 0
The Jimmies won in straight sets over the RedHawks, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19. It was the first match for new Jimtown coach Amy Campbell.
Wawasee 3, Bremen 0
The Warriors were 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 winners over the Lions in non-conference action to start the season for both teams. Both Amanda Allen and Kai Jamora had four service aces, with Allen also adding 29 assists for the winners. Dylan Konieczny led the Wawasee offense with 13 kills. Wawasee's 1995 sectional winning team was in attendance as part of alumni day for the program.
West Noble 3, East Noble 1
The Chargers picked up a solid victory over one of their county rivals by a score of 25-17. 25-13, 21-25, 25-23. Leading the West Noble attack was Carolina Flores with nine kills, two aces and 10 digs. Dana Ritchie had seven service aces as well for the Chargers.
BOYS TENNIS
Northridge 5, Lakeland 0
The Raiders cruised to a season-opening win over the Lakers in Middlebury. Winners for Northridge were No. 1 singles Brendan LeCounte (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 singles Brandon Lomas (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 singles Kaleb Ellis (6-0, 6-0), No. 1 doubles Evan Nay/Collin Seegert (6-1, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles Jake Walker/Zak Martin (6-0, 6-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.