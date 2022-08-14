The IHSAA fall sports season began in earnest Saturday. Here's a prep roundup from the contests that took place.
GIRLS GOLF
NorthWood finishes third at Lapel Invitational
The Panthers shot a team score of 348 to finish with a strong showing. Individually, senior Riley Kitson fired a 73, which included five birdies, to finish tied for third.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 4, Bremen 3
Mariah Stoltzfus scored three goals and Zoe Willems added one to lead the Bruins to a road victory.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen 3, Elkhart 0
The RedHawks picked up an impressive non-conference win over the Lions at home. Tiki Hernandez scored twice, while Edgar Mora Gonzalez added the other goal for Goshen in the victory.
Chesterton 3, Northridge 0
The Raiders opened up their season with a tough road loss against one of the state's better teams in the Trojans.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Elkhart boys, St. Joseph girls win Elkhart Invitational
The host Lions boys and Indians girls won the team titles in the six-team field at Ox Bow Park. Individual winners were Max Malloy (boys) from Elkhart and Deirdre Tomasek (girls) from Mishawaka Marian. Full results can be seen here.
Northridge boys, girls both take sixth at Valley Cross Kickoff
Both Raiders' teams had nice showings against some solid competition at the state course of LaVern Gibson in Terre Haute. The best individual finisher for Northridge was Tame Baylis, who finished 11th in the girls' race in a time of 20:23. On the boys' side, David Gingerich (35th place; 17:14) and Baylor Miller (39th; 17:18) led the Raiders. North Central girls and Center Grove boys were the overall team winners.
Fairfield competes in FW Snider Hokum Karem
Full results on how the Falcons did were not made available.
VOLLEYBALL
ECA wins Lakewood Park Invitational
The Eagles won two close matches to win the invite. They defeated 25-23, 27-25 in the morning, then beat the host Panthers 23-25, 25-20, 15-6 in the championship. Shay Watson had a combined 29 kills on the day to lead the ECA offense.
Fairfield 3, Eastside 0
Not only did the Courtney Herschberger era for Fairfield begin with a win, but an NECC one too, knocking off the Blazers, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15. Morgan Gawthrop had 11 assists, six kills and six digs in the win for the Falcons.
NorthWood 3, Bishop Luers 0
The Panthers were able to take down the Knights to begin their season with a win, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18. Claire Payne had 12 kills and Macy Lengacher 18 digs to lead NorthWood.
Jimtown 3, Goshen 0
The Jimmies swept the RedHawks to begin both teams' seasons. Individual stats were not made available.
East Noble 3, West Noble 0
The Chargers were swept by their county foe, 25-20, 25-16, 25-12.
Note: a score from the Northridge-Lakeland boys tennis match was not made available.