Here is a look at the area prep scores from Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Non-football scores from Friday, Aug. 27 are also listed under their respective sports.
GIRLS GOLF
From Friday: Lakeland 192, Churubusco 244
The Lakers put together their best performance of the season in a win over the Eagles at Heron Creek. Kylee Watkins had a 43 to pace Lakeland.
NorthWood finishes 15th at HOF Classic
The Panthers shot a team score of 369 to finish 15th out of 18 schools in a loaded field at The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe in Bloomington. Individual scores for NorthWood were: Cybil Stillson 76, Riley Kitson 93, Bre Goss 94, Bella Sechrist 106 and Kira Schrock 108.
CROSS COUNTRY
NorthWood Invitational results
NorthWood's Kaitlin Burden won the girls race, while Concord's Anthony Roberts was victorious in the boys race. South Bend St. Joseph won the team title on the girls side, while the host Panthers won the boys team crown. Full girls results here and full boys results here.
Homestead girls, Penn boys win Penn Invitational
Both Goshen and Northridge were slightly shorthanded for the Penn invite, specifically on the boys side. Goshen didn't have Drew Hogan or Cole Johnston, while Jack Moore nor Jaxon Miller ran for Northridge. Despite that, RedHawks junior Tommy Claxton finished fourth individually (16:58) to help the Goshen boys finish fourth in the overall team standings. Northridge finished 10th and were led by Will Knox (18:38).
In the girls race, Northridge did not compete. Goshen finished eighth, being led by Nataly Esqueda's 16th finish individually in a time of 22:22.
Full boys and girls results can be found here.
West Noble boys finish second at Prairie Heights Invitational
Grant Flora was the race winner in a time of 16:55, with Garrett winning the team title on the boys' side. Lakeland finished third as a team in the boys race. No girls results were available as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Note: results from the Oak Hill Invitational, featuring Fairfield, were not made available by 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
West Noble 6, Wawasee 1
Henry Torres scored three goals and Eric Galarza added two more in a victory for the Chargers, who improve to 2-1 overall. Wawasee falls to 1-3.
Westview 9, Lakeland 0
It was another dominant effort from the Warriors, who improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 the NECC with the win. Lakeland is now 0-4 overall and 0-3 in NECC contests.
Bremen 3, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins were shutout by the Lions to fall to 1-3 on the season.
Concord 5, NorthWood 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Northridge 1, Goshen 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS SOCCER
Concord 2, Wawasee 0
The Minutemen cracked the win column for the first time in the 2021 season with a shutout victory over the Warriors. Concord is 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the NLC now, while Wawasee falls to 0-4-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
NorthWood 3, Bremen 1
The Panthers improved to 1-1 on the season with a win over the Lions. Scoring goals for NorthWood was Ari Topping, Daisie Thomas and Morgan Jenkins.
Westview 5, Lakeland 2
The Warriors improved to 3-1 (2-0 NECC) while Lakeland is now 2-3 (0-1 NECC).
Central Noble 1, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins suffered a tough loss on the road to the Cougars. Bethany is now 1-1-1 on the early season.
Northridge 1, Goshen 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
VOLLEYBALL
Wawasee remains unbeaten, wins Westview Invitational
The Warriors from Syracuse kept up their hot start to the season by winning four matches at the Westview Invitational, bringing home the team title in the process. Wawasee beat Bethany Christian 25-22, 25-20; Eastside 25-13, 25-11; Central Noble 25-12, 25-19; and South Bend Adams 25-23, 25-14 to improve to 9-0 overall on the season. Total leaders on the day for the Warriors were Leslie Vazquez with 42 kills and 16 digs and Amanda Allen with 64 assists.
Other area teams' performances were: Bethany Christian 2-2, Goshen 2-2 and Westview 1-3.
NorthWood wins Prairie Heights Invitational
The Panthers beat Lakeland 25-15, 25-16; Blackhawk Christian 25-21, 26-24; and Prairie Heights 25-19, 25-19 to win the tournament. Across the three matches, Annika Bennett had 75 assists, Macy Lengacher 33 digs and Karis Bennett 23 kills to lead NorthWood, who improves to 4-1 with the win. Lakeland went 0-3 on the day to fall to 0-6 on the season.
Note: results from the Huntington Invitational, featuring Northridge, were not made available by 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
From Friday: South Bend St. Joseph 5, Goshen 0
The RedHawks were swept by the No. 11-ranked Indians in a home match Friday afternoon. Goshen is 5-2 now on the season.
From Friday: Culver Academies 4, NorthWood 1
The Panthers fell to 1-4 with the loss to Culver. The lone winner for NorthWood was No. 1 doubles Brady Chupp and Chaz Yoder (6-2, 6-4).
Wawasee goes 2-1 in Fremont Invitational
The Warriors were a 4-1 winner over Fremont and 5-0 victors over North Judson before losing to Bremen, 4-1. Wawasee's overall record is now 6-2. Holden Babb was the lone player for Wawasee to win all three of his matches, winning at No. 1 singles against Fremont and Bremen and also at No. 1 doubles with Grant Brooks against North Judson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.