Here are the prep scores from Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
GIRLS GOLF
NorthWood, Stillson second at Warsaw Invitational
The Panthers shot a team score of 340 to finish second behind Homestead's 283 at Stonehenge GC. Cybil Stillson shot an impressive 68 (-4), but it somehow wasn't good enough to win medalist honors as Homestead's Madison Dabagia shot a 66 (-6). NorthWood's Bre Goss shot an 80 to finish in the top 10, which was the 20th time she's achieved that in her career.
Goshen shoots 398 at New Haven Invitational
The sub-400 score was the lowest the RedHawks have had all season. Where they finished in the team standings was not made available by 11:00 p.m. Saturday.
Results from the Rochester Invitational, featuring Fairfield and Wawasee, were not made available by press deadline.
CROSS COUNTRY (Boys and girls)
Northridge girls second, boys third at Huntington Invitational
It was another strong weekend for the Northridge cross country programs. On the girls' side, the Raiders placed three runners in the top 20 as Haylee Hile (4th, 19:33), Tame Baylis (11th, 20:17) and Clare Ritchie (20th, 20:37) all podiumed. Meanwhile, Jack Moore (2nd, 15:57) and Jaxon Miller (11th, 16:52) both reached the podium in the boys' race.
West Noble was also part of the Huntington invite field. The Chargers' boys team finished 12th, but Grant Flora was seventh individually with a time of 16:36. The girls team also finished 12th for West Noble.
Lakeland Invitational results
Only two girls programs and four boys programs were able to field full teams to score points at the Lakeland invite. On the girls' side, Fairfield finished second, with all seven of their runners finishing in the top 12 individually. In the boys' race, Lakeland was second and Fairfield third. Zeke Wachtman paced the Lakers with a time of 18:59 to finish second, while Aiden Bender's 19:59 was good for an eighth-place finish to lead the Falcons. Full results from the invite are in the PDF attached below.
NorthWood, Valpo win at ECA Hokum Karem
BOYS SOCCER
Concord 3, Fort Wayne Homestead 0
Andres Dixon scored two goals to power the Minutemen past the Spartans.
Northridge 3, LaPorte 0
The Raiders bounced back from a tough loss to Elkhart Thursday with a solid victory over the Slicers, improving to 2-2.
NorthWood splits contests at home invite
The No. 6 (Class 2A) Panthers beat Bremen, 1-0, before falling to No. 4 (2A) Mishawaka Marian, 4-1, in the first two games of the season for NorthWood.
South Bend Adams 3, Goshen 2
The RedHawks suffered yet another close loss, this time to the Eagles to fall to 0-3 on the early season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 3, Lakeland Christian Academy 1
The No. 11 (1A) Bruins started their season with a solid victory over LCA in Hoosier Plains Conference action. Reyna King had two goals to pace the Bethany offense.
Goshen 10, Angola 1
The RedHawks had no problems with the Hornets at home. Miriam Ruiz Sanchez scored three goals as Goshen is now 2-1 on the season.
Mishawaka 9, Lakeland 0
The Lakers suffered a tough loss to the Cavemen to fall to 2-1 on the season.
Northridge goes 0-2-1 at St. Joe invite
The Raiders lost 6-0 to Penn and 2-1 to Munster before playing McCutchen to a 0-0 draw in the South Bend St. Joseph invitational. The goal scored by Ashlyn Cawood in the loss to Munster was the first one of the season for Northridge, who fall to 0-4-1 overall on the season.
Westview 8, Wawasee 0
VOLLEYBALL
West Noble Invitational results
West Noble, Northridge and Bethany Christian all competed at the West Noble invite, ultimately playing four matches each. Northridge went 3-1, with Bethany Christian and West Noble going 1-3 each. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger won the invite overall, with Heritage finishing second.
Northridge's three wins were over Bishop Luers, West Noble and Lakewood Park Christian and lost to Leo. West Noble's lone win was over Bethany, with three losses to Northridge, LPC and Leo. Bethany's victory came against Churubusco, with losses to West Noble, Heritage and Bishop Luers.
LaPorte Invitational results
Concord went 3-1 in the LaPorte invite, picking up wins over Merrillville, Kankakee Valley and Highland. Their only loss was to the host Slicers. Goshen was also scheduled to be in the field, but results on how they did were not available by 11:00 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
Northridge wins Penn Invitational
It was a good afternoon for the Raiders as they won the Penn invite, as they left as the champions. Both No. 1 singles Brendan LaCounte and No. 1 doubles pairing of Collin Seegert and Evan Nay went 3-0 overall on the day in matches against Crown Point, Penn and Marion.
Goshen wins host round robin tournament
The RedHawks went a combined 3-0 against Elkhart, Jimtown and Prairie Heights to improve to 4-1 on the season. Joel Byler went 3-0 while Kaden Priebe, Moses Sawatzky, and Carter Schmucker each went 2-0 in their matches for Goshen.
Lakeland competes at Fremont invitational
The Lakers were joined by Fort Wayne Snider and Wabash in losing to the host Eagles, who won the tournament. Individual match results were not available as of 11:00 p.m. Saturday.
DeKalb Invitational results
NorthWood finished sixth out of eight teams, with Wes Steiner have the best individual performance from the Panthers by finishing fourth at No. 3 singles.
