Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, April 30.
BASEBALL
Northridge picks up two wins
It was an impressive day for the Raiders, who beat Chesterton 2-0 and Elkhart 5-1 in a couple of games played in Middlebury. Carter Gilbert had big hits in both contests, hitting a two-run homer for the lone runs scored against the Trojans and an RBI double in the win over the Lions. That's now five-straight victories for Northridge, who improve to 10-3 overall on the season.
Bethany Christian 6, Elkhart Christian 4
Beck Willems hit a grand slam in the first inning, part of a five-RBI day for the senior in the win over the Eagles. Bethany improves to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the Hoosier Plains Conference with the win.
Bremen 13, NorthWood 2
The Panthers drop to 1-12 with the loss.
SOFTBALL
Northridge 9, Fort Wayne Snider 2
The Raiders completed a 4-0 week with a non-conference win over Snider. The victory moves Northridge's record to 9-3 overall.
Concord 13, Jimtown 2
The Minutemen cruised past the Jimmies to improve to 8-4 on the season.
NorthWood 16, Triton 8
Five Panther hitters had two RBIs each to win a high-scoring affair over Triton. NorthWood is now 5-8 on the season.
Mishawaka 8, Goshen 5
Nine errors doomed the RedHawks in an NLC loss to the Cavemen. Goshen is now 7-4 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.
East Noble 10, Wawasee 8
The Warriors battled hard, but came up just short against the Knights to drop to 5-10 on the campaign.
Fort Wayne South Side 13, West Noble 10
The Chargers are now 1-9 on the season following the road loss to South Side.
GIRLS TENNIS
Weather shortens Concord, DeKalb invitationals
In the team-styled setup of the Concord Invitational, the host Minutemen went 1-1 in matches completed, beating Triton before losing to Alexandria. Lakeland was only able to complete one match before the invite was postponed, losing to Elkhart. Concord's record is now 4-5 on the season, while the Lakers are 2-8.
In the individual-styled format of the DeKalb Invitational, NorthWood had won its first round matches on all five courts before the rain washed away the rest of the tournament. Westview was part of the field as well, winning three of its first round matches.
Goshen 3, Bethany Christian 1
The RedHawks were able to top the Bruins on enough courts before the rain came. The only match to not finish was at No. 1 singles. Goshen improves to 6-4, while Bethany is now 1-4.
Note: the Homestead Invitational that Northridge was scheduled to compete in was canceled due to the weather.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge leads area teams at HOF Classic
The Raiders shot a 325, finishing seventh in a strong field at Rock Hollow GC in Peru. Ty Miller led Northridge with a 74, good for fifth place overall individually. Brock Reschly's 76 tied him for eighth place as well.
NorthWood and Concord were also part of the field. The Panthers shot a 353 to finish 14th, being led by Earl Williams' 77. The Minutemen were 20th with a score of 394, with Charles Deuel shooting the low score for his team with a 92.
Chesterton wins Wawasee Invitational
Full recap from the event online at goshennews.com/sports.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lakeland, Goshen compete at John Reed Relays
The Laker boys scored 69 team points, finishing in fifth place out of five schools competing in the boys' competition at East Noble. On the girls' side, Goshen was fourth and Lakeland seventh in the seven-team field. Mishawaka and East Noble won the boys and girls team titles, respectively.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Softball qualifies for Crossroads League tournament
The Maple Leafs split a doubleheader with Bethel Saturday, giving them a final regular season record of 23-25 and a conference mark of 14-22. They finished sixth in the CL standings, setting them up to play three-seeded Mount Vernon Nazarene in the first round of the conference tournament Wednesday at Grand Park in Westfield. The tournament is double elimination. A full bracket can be found on the Crossroads League's website.
