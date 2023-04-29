Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, April 29.
BASEBALL
NorthWood 6, Bremen 5 (8 innings)
Mason Bogan drew a walk with the bases loaded, scoring Connor Reed to win the game for the Panthers. It was a historic day for Reed, as his four stolen bases in the game tied a single-game program record with Kory Geyer (1997) and Duane Reinhardt (1976).
NorthWood scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extras. Their record is now 5-9 on the season.
Northridge 10, Chesterton 7 (10 innings)
This was the first of three games played at Chesterton Saturday. Kade Sainz had the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th, with the Raiders added two more insurance runs when Murphy Zimmerman reached on an error. Along with 13 hits in the game, the Raiders drew 10 walks too, helping them win a back-and-forth contest over the Trojans. Northridge is now 9-5 on the season.
Northridge 2, Elkhart 0 (delayed)
The game was stopped in the bottom of the fourth inning due to the weather. Elkhart was the home team in the game. The Elkhart-Chesterton contest that was supposed to take place after this game was then called off as well. Elkhart will be looking to finish the Northridge game, as well as make up the Chesterton contest, in the future if possible.
NECC Tournament final: Eastside 3, Fairfield 1
SOFTBALL
Northridge 10, Elkhart 0 (5 innings)
Addison Knisley pitched a four-hitter to lead the Raiders to a win over the Lions. Tavia Bratt had a home run and three RBIs to lead the Northridge offense, which also had a combined six doubles in the contest. The Raiders improve to 3-11, while Elkhart falls to 2-11 with the loss.
SB Clay 9, Goshen 6
The RedHawks' loss to the Colonials drops their record to 7-6 on the season.
Jimtown runner-up at home invite
The Jimmies beat Brandywine (MI) in the semifinal before losing to Hobart in the championship. The split results gives Jimtown a record of 8-3 on the season so far.
GIRLS TENNIS
Goshen 3, Bethany Christian 2
The RedHawks edged the Bruins in non-conference action. Individual match results were: No. 1 singles: Mara Schrock (G) def. Julia Moser (BC) 6-3 6-3; No. 2 singles: Lacey Utley (G) def. Joryn Yoder (BC) 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles: Cassia Nice (BC) def. Anna-Cate Stahly (G) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; No. 1 doubles: Zoe Willems/Alina Bergstresser (BC) def. Sarah Harmelink/Morgan Priebe (G) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; No. 2 doubles: Rachel Schrock/Kerly Gamboa (G) def. Jessa Caffee/Ally Barkman (BC) 6-3 7-6(1).
Goshen is now 7-4 and Bethany 5-3 on the season.
Concord wins home invitational
The Minutemen defeated Tippecanoe Valley, 3-2, in the quarterfinals and Mishawaka Marian, 4-1, in the semifinals. During the championship match against East Noble, it started raining, forcing the match to be stopped. While the match won't count towards either team's record, Concord was awarded the team championship since it was leading at the time of the stoppage. The Minutemen are now 6-4 on the season.
Other area teams competing were Elkhart and Jimtown. Elkhart defeated Lakeland, 3-2, in its first round matchup before losing to East Noble. Meanwhile, Jimtown lost to East Noble before beating Lakeland in a consolation bracket match. This leaves Elkhart with a record of 6-5 and Jimtown 5-7 on the season.
Note: Northridge competed at the Homestead Invitational today. While their full results haven't been reported, they did lose its first match to the host Spartans. Once full results become available, we will update this story.
BOYS GOLF
Columbia City, Lakeland's Ben Keil winners at Wawasee Invitational
Columbia City emerged victorious with the team title at Maxwelton GC, shooting a 307 to edge second-place Northridge by seven shots. Lakeland senior Ben Keil was the only player to shoot under par, carding a 2 under 70 to earn medalist honors. Westview sophomore Silas Haarer finished second with an even-par 72.
For Northridge, they were led by a third-place showing from Brock Reschly (73). Other scores for the Raiders were Conner Hochstetler 75, Vadim Kidun 82 and Coby Hochstetler 84.
A host of other schools from The Goshen News coverage area also competed at the event. Fairfield finished fourth with a team score of 322, led by Brayden Miller's 73 to finish fifth individually. Wawasee was fifth with a 327, Westview sixth with a 332, Elkhart ninth with a 347, Goshen 10th with a 348, West Noble 12th with a 391 and Jimtown 14th with a 442. Notably, Elkhart's Steven Webb finished 10th individually with a 77.
Concord competes at DeKalb Invitational
The Minutemen posted a team score of 370 at Bridgewater GC. Charlie Deuel's 83 and Ben Harris' 89 were the top scores for Concord. Faith Christian won with a score of 326.
NorthWood competes at Hall of Fame Invitational
One of 21 teams invited to the major event at Rock Hollow GC, the Panthers posted a team score of 362. Hamilton Southeastern won with a score of 308.