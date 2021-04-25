Here's a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, April 24.
BASEBALL
Northridge 3, NorthWood 1
In a highly-anticipated Northern Lakes Conference showdown, it was the Raiders edging the Panthers in Middlebury. Carter Gilbert pitched a complete game for Northridge, striking out 11 batters in the process. Northridge improves to 3-0 in the NLC. NorthWood is now 6-3 and 2-1 in the NLC.
Carroll 3, Northridge 2
In their second game of the day, the Raiders suffered their first loss of the season. Northridge is 8-1 overall.
Wawasee goes 0-2 in own invite
Heritage beat the Warriors 13-2, then Jimtown slugged their way to a 12-10 win over Wawasee. The Warriors are now 4-5 on the season.
Columbia City sweeps West Noble in doubleheader
The Eagles were 10-0 winners in game one and won 8-1 in game two to send the Chargers to an 0-9 record.
Fairfield at Concord doubleheader - PPD to May 15
Goshen at South Bend Adams doubleheader - PPD to TBD
SOFTBALL
Goshen 17, Elkhart 4
Olivia Koshmider had four RBIs to lead the RedHawks to a convincing win over Elkhart in the first game of the Elkhart Invitational.
Fairfield 6, Goshen 3 (5 innings)
The Falcons beat the RedHawks in the second game of the Elkhart Invitational to extend their win streak to nine games. The game was called after five innings due to the weather, and the scheduled Fairfield-Elkhart game was canceled.
Wawasee goes 0-2 in own invite
South Bend Clay beat the Warriors 11-1, and then Rochester knocked off Wawasee 19-9. The Warriors fall to 1-10-1 on the season.
Northridge 18, Westview 0 (5 innings)
Chloe Gust hit a grand slam, one of 11 hits the Raiders had in a convincing victory over the Warriors. Northridge is 8-1-1 overall, while Westview is now 6-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield at Northridge - PPD to TBD
Plymouth invitational, featuring Goshen - canceled
NorthWood at Bremen - canceled
Wawasee SuperDuals, featuring Wawasee - canceled
BOYS GOLF
Lakeland wins own invitational
The Lakers shot a team score of 320 at Heron Creek to win their own invite. Goshen finished second with a 333, followed by Concord with a 342. Individual medalist honors went to Aiden Hibbard from Elkhart Christian, who shot a 73.
Northridge wins Whitko Invitational
The Raiders shot a team score of 321 to win their second invite of the season. Brock Reschly shot a 73 to lead Northridge. Ty Miller had a 77 and Tyler Frazier 79 for the Raiders as well. Fairfield placed fifth at the invite.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Turtle Town Relays results
West Noble finished fourth (53.5 points) and Wawasee 11th (16 points) in the Gold division, while Westview was 11th (9 points) in the Black division at the relays hosted by Churubusco.
Northridge, Concord compete at Lady Kingsmen Invite
The Raiders finished tied for sixth with 32 points, while the Minutemen tallied nine points in a very competitive invite. Hamilton Southeastern won the team title with 166 points.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Complete coverage of the Goshen Relays is in the Monday print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
