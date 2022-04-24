Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, April 23.
BASEBALL
Fairfield sweeps doubleheader of Concord
The Falcons won 4-2 in the first game and 9-3 in the second contest to improve their overall record to 7-1 on the season. Concord is now 4-6 following the two losses.
Lakeland splits doubleheader to Woodlan
The Lakers won the first game 12-5 before losing 15-0 to Woodlan in the second contest, bringing their record to 2-8 on the season so far.
Northridge drop doubleheader to Fort Wayne Carroll
The Raiders lost a pitcher's duel in game one, 3-1, before the bats exploded in game two, with the Chargers winning that game 21-13. This leaves Northridge with a 5-3 record on the season.
Wawasee loses two in home invitational
The Warriors dropped a 22-17 game to Tippecanoe Valley before losing 11-1 in the second game of the day to Jimtown, bringing their record to 1-6 on the season.
Columbia City sweeps West Noble
The 12-1 and 15-3 losses by the Chargers to the Eagles drops West Noble to 3-8 on the season.
South Bend Adams 11, Goshen 1
The RedHawks are now 1-6 on the season.
Elkhart 15, NorthWood 6
It was another tough day at the office for the Panthers, as the loss makes their record 1-8 overall.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 4, Prairie Heights 2
Tyra Marcum's solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie, propelling the RedHawks to the win. Goshen improves to 4-2 on the season.
Lakeland drops two against East Noble
The Lakers were on the wrong end of a 12-5 decision in game one and a 16-12 score in the second contest. Lakeland's record is now 3-6.
Wawasee splits two at home invitational
The Warriors lost to Leo 16-0 before rallying for a 13-3 win over Whitko.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood wins Bremen Invitational
The Panthers went 3-0 on the day, picking up win over Tippecanoe Valley, Bremen and John Glenn to take home the team title. It's now five-straight wins for NorthWood on the young season.
Wawasee goes 2-1 at home Super Duals
The Warriors lost to eventual champion Columbia City before rattling off two wins against Prairie Heights and Southwood. This leaves Wawasee with a 4-6 record on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Goshen wins Lakeland Invitational
The RedHawks won their second-straight weekend invitational, shooting a team score of 329 to take the team title. The host Lakers were second with a 336. Lakeland's Ben Keil was tied for the low individual medalist with a round of 69.
Northridge wins Whitko Invitational
The Raiders' team score of 316 was good enough to win the title at Sycamore Golf Course. Brock Reschly shot a 73 to lead Northridge to victory.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls: Wawasee's Yoder breaks school record at Turtle Town Relays
Emma Yoder had a discus toss of 126-09 feet, breaking a 42-year-old record at the school in the process. The throw also won her the title in her division.
Churubusco and East Noble won the respective classes. West Noble was 8th, Wawasee 10th and Lakeland 12th in the Gold division that featured East Noble, while Westview was 5th in the Black division that was won by the host Eagles.
Girls: Northridge 5th, Concord 10th at Penn Invitational
The Raiders and Minutemen were part of a competitive field Saturday at Penn. Valparaiso won the team title with 144 points scored, winning by 41 over second-place Penn.
Penn, NorthWood win at Goshen Relays
Full report from this event online at goshennews.com/sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.