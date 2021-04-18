Here’s a look at the prep scores from Saturday, April 17, 2021.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 5, Central Noble 1
Alec Hershberger was about as dominant as a pitcher can be in the Falcon win over the Cougars. The sophomore threw a complete game, striking out 14 batters in six innings of work. Of the 89 pitches Hershberger threw, 70 were for strikes. Fairfield is now 2-6 overall and 1-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Fremont 6, Westview 4
The Falcons scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally and beat the Warriors, who fall to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in NECC action.
Concord, Prairie Heights split doubleheader
The Minutemen won game one, 11-4, before dropping a 9-8 decision in game two to the Panthers. Concord is 3-3-1 on the season entering Northern Lakes Conference play, which begins Monday at home against NorthWood.
LaPorte sweeps Goshen in doubleheader
The RedHawks were overwhelmed by the Slicers in both games, falling 14-0 in game one and 15-3 in game two. Goshen is now 4-4 on the season and opens up NLC play at home against Northridge Monday.
Angola sweeps Lakeland in doubleheader
The Lakers lost two games to their NECC foe, with the first game being a 14-5 contest and the second a 7-6 one. Lakeland is now 3-6 overall on the season.
Western sweeps NorthWood in doubleheader
The Panthers suffered their first two losses of the season in back-to-back fashion, losing 7-3 and 12-5 to Western. NorthWood now sports a 4-2 record.
Garrett 10, West Noble 1
SOFTBALL
Wawasee 7, Triton 1
Warriors pitcher Haylee Allen threw a no-hitter to lead her team to its first victory of the season. Allen also had two RBIs to lead the Wawasee offense.
Fairfield 8, Goshen 6
The Falcons scored one run in each of the first four innings, then two more in the top of the fifth and seventh each to knock off the RedHawks at Shanklin Park. The teams combined for 20 hits in the contest. Fairfield is now 7-1, while Goshen is 5-3.
Angola 7, Lakeland 0
The Lakers had no answers for the Hornets in an NECC contest Saturday morning.
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 14, Lakeland 10
Lakeland dropped a second game of the day later against Luers. The Lakers led 7-1 after two innings, but Luers scored 10 runs in the top of the third to seize control of the game. Laker senior Keirstin Roose extended her hitting streak to 20 games, dating back to 2019. Lakeland is 1-7 overall on the season.
Northridge 15, Jimtown 9
The Raiders led 11-1 after three innings before holding off a late rally from the Jimmies. Chloe Gust and Jen Robinson had three RBIs each to pace the Northridge offense, who improves to 5-1-1 on the 2021 campaign.
Elkhart 11, NorthWood 4
The Lions cranked out 11 runs on 14 hits to give the Panthers its fifth loss in six games this year.
GIRLS TENNIS
Goshen goes 2-1 in round robin tournament
The host RedHawks defeated Fort Wayne Northrop and Fremont before losing to Bremen. Goshen's overall team record is now 4-1. Seniors Lucy Kramer, Joya Drenth, and Kathryn Detweiler were all undefeated individually to each improve to 5-0 this season.
Westview second at East Noble invite
The Warriors finished second overall to Chesterton. Individually for Westview, No. singles Paige Riegsecker finished third, No. 2 singles Maddie Stults finished third, No. 3 singles Nicole Miller finished second, No. 1 doubles Hallie Mast and Ella Clark finished fifth and No. 2 doubles Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller finished third.
Fairfield finishes third at Plymouth invite
The Falcons finished behind Crown Point and Peru in the overall team standings. Individually for Fairfield, No. 1 singles Addison Mast finished second, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager finished fourth, No. 3 singles Elyse Yoder finished third, No. 1 doubles Chloe Yoder and Iris Miller finished sixth and No. 2 doubles Paige Simons and Krystal Yoder finished third.
South Bend Adams sweeps Jimtown invite
The Eagles beat Wawasee, Jimtown and Wabash to win the title. All five Adams players went undefeated individually as well. Results on Wawasee's performance was not provided.
Note: Lakeland @ Northridge results were not provided by Sunday's press deadline.
BOYS GOLF
Wawasee wins Northrop Invitational
The Warriors fired a team score of 356, beating second-place Heritage by four shots. Individual scores were not provided. The full team standings can be found here.
Northridge wins Goshen Invitational
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Northridge boys, Penn girls win at Carmon Cripe Relays
The Northridge boys scored 113 points, while the Penn girls finished with 94 points to pick up wins at the relays. The boys results can be found here and the girls here.
Concord boys fifth, Goshen 13th at North Side Relays
The Minutemen scored 91 points, while the RedHawks tallied 46 at the event. Full results can be found here.
