Here is a look at the local prep scores from Saturday, April 16.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 11, Central Noble 3
The Falcons completed a 4-0 week (3-0 in the NECC) with an impressive road victory over the Cougars. Dylan Weaver went 5-for-5 at the plate for Fairfield with three RBIs. Alec Hershberger was strong on the mound again as well, striking out 11 batters in six innings of work.
Concord 16, Prairie Heights 6
The Minutemen improved to 3-2 on the season with a comfortable victory over the Panthers in non-conference play.
Westview 4, Fremont 0
Freshman Max Engle was sensational on the mound, striking out 16 batters while throwing a complete game in the victory for the Warriors. Mason Wire had two RBIs at the plate for Westview, who improve to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the NECC.
Argos 12, Bethany Christian 9
A day after beating the Dragons, Bethany was on the short-end in a game against their Hoosier Plains Conference foe. A seven-run sixth inning propelled Argos to the victory.
Garrett 3, West Noble 0
It was a tough loss for the Chargers, who are now 2-5 overall and 2-1 in NECC contests.
Lakeland splits doubleheader with Angola
The Lakers lost the first game to the Hornets, 17-5, before winning the second game of the doubleheader by a score of 8-4. The Lakers are now 1-4 on the season. Only the first game of the doubleheader counts toward the NECC record, so Lakeland is 0-3 now in conference play.
Goshen drops two to LaPorte
The RedHawks lost 10-0 in the first game and 14-5 in the second game of a doubleheader to the Slicers. Goshen is now 1-4 on the season.
NorthWood loses both in doubleheader
The Panthers dropped two games to Western by scores of 12-1 and 19-5. They are now 1-5 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Goshen, Fairfield split doubleheader
Fairfield was able to beat the RedHawks, 11-6, in the first game Saturday, with Goshen then knocking off the Falcons in the second contest. Goshen is now 3-1 on the season, while Fairfield is 3-3.
Lakeland sweeps Angola in doubleheader
The Lakers picked up two victories over the Hornets, winning game one 8-5 and the second game 13-2. That improves Lakeland to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the NECC.
Wawasee 10, Triton 3
The Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak with a solid victory over the Titans. Laney Gross went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs for Wawasee, who improve their overall record to 2-4.
Northridge goes 1-1 at Homestead Invitational
The Raiders beat East Noble, 13-5, in their first game of the day before losing to Homestead, 10-0, in the second contest. East Noble beat Homestead in the first game, meaning all three teams went 1-1 on the season. This makes Northridge's record at 2-2 overall so far on the season.
Elkhart 7, NorthWood 5
Elkhart built a 5-1 lead early, then held off the Panthers' comeback attempts to leave with the victory. NorthWood's record on the season now is 1-3.
Garrett 6, West Noble 3
The Chargers couldn't keep up with the Railroaders, falling to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in NECC play.
Buchanan (MI) 7, Concord 5
The Minutemen dropped a tough game to one of the top teams from Michigan in Buchanan. Concord is now 1-2 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Concord second, Westview third at E.N. Invitational
The Minutemen fell one team point short of champion Chesterton, while Westview was four points away from Concord in third. For the Minutemen, Landry Schrock won the individual tournament at No. 3 singles and they swept the doubles brackets, with Kate Steele and Gracie Westlake winning at No. 1 doubles and Maggie Burkert and Addie May at the No. 2 doubles.
Westview had every player win at least one match on the day, including second place finishes at No. 2 singles (Maddie Stutts), No. 3 singles (Bailey Kenner) and No. 1 doubles (Ella Clark/Ava Brown). West Noble was also part of the field.
Fairfield finishes second at Plymouth Invitational
The Falcons picked up an individual victory in the No. 3 singles tournament courtesy of Elyse Yoder. The No. 1 doubles team of Abby Gall and Ella Brenneman also made it to the championship match of their bracket.
Fairfield scored 26 team points, while state-ranked Crown Point won with 35. The Trojans won three of the five individual tournaments to win the team title.
Goshen goes 2-1 in own round robin tournament
The RedHawks picked up wins over Fremont and Fort Wayne Northrop before dropping a tough 3-2 contest to Bremen in the championship match. Goshen now has a 3-1 overall record on the season.
Wawasee goes 2-1 at Jimtown invite
The Warriors picked up wins over Wabash and Jimtown before losing to South Bend Adams. Wawasee's season record is now 2-3.
Northridge splits two matches with Lakeland, Elkhart
The Raiders played two road matches Saturday, first beating the Lakers 3-2 in LaGrange in the morning before dropping a 3-2 afternoon contest to the Lions in Elkhart in the afternoon. Northridge's record now sits at 1-2.
BOYS GOLF
Bethany Christian second at Caston Invitational
The Bruins' team score of 387 was good enough to take second place at the invite contested at Pond View Golf Course in Star City. Carroll (Flora) won with a 373 in an invite that featured smaller schools from around the northern half of the state.
Wawasee fourth at Northrop Invitational
The Warriors shot a team score of 354 to take fourth in the invite. Robbie Finlinson had an 83 for Wawasee, good for sixth individually. Heritage won the team title with a score of 329 at Colonial Oaks GC in Fort Wayne.
Goshen wins home invitational
TRACK AND FIELD
Concord boys finish second at FW North Relays
The Minutemen finished just three points shy of first-place Homestead for the team title. The combo of DaeSean Emerson and Jack D'Arcy earned Concord first-place points in the 110-meter hurdles event, while the sprint medley relay team of D'Arcy, Jaton Thomas, Armen Koltookian and Darian Decker also took first place in their event.
Goshen's boys team was also at the event, finishing in eighth overall. Senior Drew Hogan won the 3,200-meter run for the RedHawks.
