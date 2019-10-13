PREP ROUNDUP
BOYS TENNIS
Warriors win semistate crown
The Westview Warriors edged Marion, 3-2, in the Homestead semistate Saturday to move on to the IHSAA state finals next weekend.
Westview (25-0) squares of with Columbus North Friday at noon at Carmel High School.
It’s the first semistate championship in Westview program history.
Westview 3, Marion 2
Singles
No. 1 — Kurtis Davis (W) def. Vikram Oddiraju 7-6 (8), 7-5.
No. 2 — Noah Lyons (M) def. Justin Schwartz 6-4, 6-0.
No. 3 — Jack Fauser (M) def. Isaiah Hostetler 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Tristan Galeon-Nicholas Madden 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Caleb Spitzer-Nihal Nagesh 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland 2A sectional
The NorthWood Panthers dropped a 1-0 decision to DeKalb in Saturday’s championship.
Westview 1A sectional
Caroline Cartmel and Rilynn Kauffman netted goals for the Bethany Christian Bruins in a 2-0 win over Lakeland Christian in the sectional championship Saturday.
Bethany (16-2) moves on to the regional at LaVille, meeting Argos (13-3) Saturday at 10 a.m. Covenant Christian (10-4-3) faces Boone Grove (14-2) around noon. The championship is slated for 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
NorthWood 2A sectional
The West Noble Chargers trimmed the Wawasee Warriors, 3-1, in the 2A sectional championship Saturday.
Henry Torres netted two goals and Nestor Gutierrez one for the winners. Tony Garcia scored for Wawasee assisted by Ruben Camargo.
West Noble advancws to the regional Saturday at Mishawaka Marian. The Chargers (16-3) face South Bend St. Joseph (11-6-2) at 10 a.m. while West Lafayette (13-3-3) meets Griffith around noon (12-2-3) in the semifinals. Winners return for the finale at 7 p.m. and a berth in the semistate at either Kokomo or St. Joseph.
Bethany 1A sectional
Omar Gonzalez scored assisted by Alann Torres as the Bethany Christian Bruins nipped the Elkhart Christian Academy Eagles, 1-0, in the 1A championship Saturday.
The Bruins led 7-1 in shots on goal. Evan Brown had a keeper save for Bethany.
Bethany (11-6-1) advances to the Argos regional where the Bruins will meet Morgan Township (6-7) in a 10 a.m. semifinal. Argos (14-4) clashes with Andrea in the other around noon. The championship is slated for 7 p.m.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
West Noble sectional runner-up
The West Noble Chargers finished in second place in the IHSAA sectional Saturday in Ligonier.
East Noble took the team title with 65 points, followed by west Noble 69, DeKalb 72, Angola 81, Westview 132, Central Noble 144, Prairie Heights 169, Churubusco 181 and Lakeland 193.
Top Ten
1, Lydia Bennett (DeKalb) 19:42.5; 2, Taylor Clemens (Angola) 19:52.2; 3, Yarency Murillo-Rovera (West Noble) 20;12.3; 4, Abby DeTray (DeKalb) 20:13.3; 5, Gracynn Hinkley (Angola) 20:26.3; 6, Riley Winebrenner (DeKalb) 20;33.0; 7, Grace Schumucker (Fremont) 21:00.1; 8, Hannah Blum (Angola) 21:06.6; 9, Deann Fry (Westview) 21:29.1; 10, Rachel Baker (East Noble) 21:40.5.
Other Runners
West Noble — 12, Gabrielle Foreman 21:41.0; 19, Nallely Villalobos 22:00.7; 20, Megan Wallen 22:06.5; 23, Erin Shoemaker 22:20.7; 26, Thalia Parson 22:38.6.
Westview — 28, Raegan Bender 22:51.9; 33, Hannah Neff 23:11.7; 35, Lindsey Stoltzfus 23:22.6; 39, Nicole Miller 23:49.9.
Lakeland — 32, Monica Guzman 23:07.6; 42, Keylee Fleeman 24:26.0; 43, Brooklynn Rettig 24:36.6; 44, Paris Allen 24:48.0; 47, Kailia Malaivanh 25:30.4; 49, Claudia Munoz 25:38.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Chargers grab sectional title
The West Noble Chargers tallied 39 points to win the team championship in the IHSAA sectional Saturday in Ligonier.
Westview with 52 points was the runner-up, followed by East Noble 79, DeKalb 138, Churubusco 144, Angola 148, Lakeland 153, Eastside 181 and Prairie Heights 261.
Top Ten
1, Izaiah Steury (Angola) 16:04.7; 2, Spencer Carpenter (Westview) 16:26.3; 3, Colton Cripe (West Noble) 16:27.6; 4, Austin Liepe (East Noble) 16:32.2; 5, Remington Carpenter (Westview) 16:32.4; 6, Anthony Schwartz (Westview) 16:51.6; 7, Abraham Longoria (West Noble) 16:55.1; 8, Austin Cripe (West Noble) 16:56.0; 9, Lucas Begly (Lakeland) 16:57.3; 10, Grant Floria (West Noble) 17:03.6.
Other runners
West Noble — 11, Nathan Mast 17:09.8; 17, Isaac Flora 17:31.0; 22, Michael Weaver 17:48.6.
Westview — 14, Anthony Sanchez 17:20.6; 26, Darrion Thornburgh 18:13.3; 29, Andrew Cupp 18:22.2; 42, Dominic Hostetler 18:52.0.
Lakeland — 35, Konner Palmer 18:36.9; 38, Terrance Blankenship 18:40.6; 40, Zachary Chambless 16:44.5; 43, Ezekiel Wachtman 18:55.7.
VOLLEYBALL
NECC Tourney
The Fairfield Falcons defeated Eastside 25-18, 25-16; Churubusco 25-15, 25-15; Garrett 20-25, 25-21, 15-9 and lost to Angola 25-18, 25-17 to finish second the tourney Saturday at Lakeland.
Fairfield Leaders
Aces — Madisyn Steele 7, Kayla Miller 4, Sydney Stutsman 3. Assists — Stutsman 79. Kills — Madeline Gawthrop 32, Brea Garber 25, Steele 23. Digs — Kate McGuire 27, Gawthrop 27, Brianna Moreland 22. Blocks — Steele 12, Gawthrop 6.
Commented
